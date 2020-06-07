WSBK
WSBK
G
WSBK
Imola
08 mag
-
10 mag
Evento concluso
G
WSBK
Donington Park
03 lug
-
05 lug
Postponed
G
WSBK
Oschersleben
31 lug
-
02 ago
Canceled
G
WSBK
Assen
21 ago
-
23 ago
Postponed
G
WSBK
Aragon
28 ago
-
30 ago
Prossimo evento tra
81 giorni
G
WSBK
Algarve
04 set
-
06 set
Prossimo evento tra
88 giorni
G
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
-
20 set
Prossimo evento tra
102 giorni
G
WSBK
Magny-Cours
02 ott
-
04 ott
Prossimo evento tra
116 giorni
G
WSBK
Villicum
09 ott
-
11 ott
Prossimo evento tra
123 giorni
G
WSBK
Jerez
23 ott
-
25 ott
Prossimo evento tra
137 giorni
G
WSBK
Misano
06 nov
-
08 nov
Prossimo evento tra
151 giorni
Articolo Precedente
WSBK / Ultime notizie

Guidotti: "Redding è un animo puro, la SBK è giusta per lui"

condivisioni
commenti
Guidotti: "Redding è un animo puro, la SBK è giusta per lui"
Di:
7 giu 2020, 09:25

Avendolo avuto in squadra per due anni, il team manager del Pramac Racing ha spiegato che la SBK è un ambiente più adatto per un "animo puro" come Redding.

Avendo tenuto le redini del Pramac Racing per diverse stagioni, il team manager Francesco Guidotti ha avuto modo di lavorare con tanti piloti che hanno fatto parte del passato della Ducati, ma anche del presente e del futuro della Casa di Borgo Panigale.

In questo senso, Scott Redding si potrebbe considerare un cavallo di ritorno. Il pilota britannico ha infatti corso per due stagioni con Pramac, nel 2016 e nel 2017, conquistando anche un podio sotto al diluvio di Assen nella sua prima stagione con il team.

Poi le strade si sono divise, perché Scott è andato in Aprilia, dove ha vissuto la sua stagione più deludente nella classe regina, prima di cambiare rotta e dedicarsi alle derivate di serie.

Un salto che lo ha subito riportato a contatto con la Rossa, con la quale ha vinto il titolo BSB nel 2019, venendo scelto dal team ufficiale della Casa italiana per prendere il testimone da Alvaro Bautista nel Mondiale nel 2020.

Un'avventura che è iniziata con tre piazzamenti a podio nella tappa di apertura di Phillip Island, l'unica disputata prima dello stop imposto dalla pandemia del Coronavirus, che al momento lo pongono al secondo posto nella classifica iridata.

Leggi anche:

Guidotti, che conosce bene anche la Superbike, avendoci lavorato con Aprilia ai tempi di Max Biaggi, ritiene che questo possa essere l'ambiente giusto per rendere al meglio per Redding, che forse è ancora un pilota un po' troppo "old style" per la MotoGP iperprofessionale di oggi.

"Lui è un grande talento, ma la MotoGP gli stava un po' stretta perché richiede molta dedizione e concentrazione. C'è tanto lavoro mentale e devi accettare dei ritmi e degli aspetti che hanno poco a che fare con il motociclismo anni '80 e '90. Scott, essendo un animo puro, faceva molta fatica ad accettare gli aspetti professionali più restrittivi" ha detto Guidotti in un'intervista video concessa a Motorsport.com.

"Purtroppo, se vuoi stare nella massima espressione del motociclismo, con tutta la tecnologia e gli investimenti che ci sono, devi stare a certe regole. Nello sport è sempre brutto parlare degli aspetti economici, ma quando si parla degli ingaggi comunque i piloti si fanno meno scrupoli a parlare di soldi e di investimenti. Quindi bisogna accettare l'una e l'altra parte. Lui è uno spirito molto libero e fa fatica ad accettare certi aspetti della professionalità che richiede oggi la MotoGP".

"Penso che si sia espresso molto bene nel BSB, dove ha vinto, perché comunque a livello di capacità di guida è una spanna, forse anche due, superiore al livello medio di quel campionato. Probabilmente, la Superbike è il suo ambiente giusto, dove penso che si potrà esprimere molto bene" ha concluso.

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
1/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
2/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
3/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
4/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
5/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
6/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
7/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
9/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: Il vincitore Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, secondo posto Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, terzo posto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Podio: Il vincitore Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, secondo posto Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, terzo posto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
12/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
13/35

Foto di: Ducati Corse

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
14/35

Foto di: Ducati Corse

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
15/35

Foto di: Ducati Corse

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
16/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
17/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
18/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
19/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
20/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
21/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
22/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
23/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
24/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
25/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
26/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
27/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podium: third place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Podium: third place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
28/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
29/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
30/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
31/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
32/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
33/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
34/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podium: third place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Podium: third place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
35/35

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedercini: "Rinati con passione: Cortese anche nel 2021"

Articolo precedente

Pedercini: "Rinati con passione: Cortese anche nel 2021"
