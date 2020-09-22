Eventi più importanti
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Porsche salta anche le gare IMSA a Mid-Ohio
Di:

Dopo la scelta di tenere a casa i piloti di Le Mans causa Covid, l'unico disponibile per andare negli USA era Bamber, che però è stato spedito al Nordschleife per gareggiare con la KCMG.

La Porsche ha scelto di non correre nemmeno il weekend dell'IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship previsto a Mid-Ohio il 25-27 settembre.

Questa mattina la Casa di Weissach aveva annunciato il ritiro di tutti i suoi piloti ufficiali che avevano presenziato alla 24h di Le Mans dalla 24h del Nürburgring, dopo che tre membri del team erano stati trovati positivi al Coronavirus domenica sera.

Leggi anche:

L'effetto domino scatenato da questa decisione è stato letale per quanto riguarda la presenza anche nella serie endurance americana, visto che le 911 RSR-19 della CORE Autosport sono affidate a Earl Bamber, Laurens Vanthoor, Frédérick Makowiecki e Nick Tandy.

Di questi quattro, l'unico a non essere andato a Le Mans è Bamber, che immediatamente è stato spedito in Germania per correre sul Nordschleife con una delle due 911 GT3 R della KCMG, che si è trovata forzatamente a rinunciare ai reduci francesi Richard Lietz, Romain Dumas e Patrick Pilet.

Il neozelandese farà squadra con Jörg Bergmeister, Timo Bernhard e Dennis Olsen, mentre per la seconda Porsche sono stati scelti all'ultimissimo secondo Alexandre Imperatori, Josh Burdon ed Edoardo Liberati.

"In base alla decisione di non fare correre la 24h del Nürburgring ai piloti che erano a Le Mans, automaticamente siamo costretti a rinunciare alla gara dell'IMSA a Mid-Ohio - spiega Fritz Enzinger, Vice Presidente di Porsche Motorsport - Laurens, Nick e Fred non andranno negli Stati Uniti, il che è una cosa che ci rattrista molto, ma ogni decisione da noi assunta è in primis per salvaguardare la salute di tutti, che è la cosa più importante".

Domenica nella Classe GTLM vedremo quindi solamente le due BMW M8 del Team RLL e la coppia di Corvette C8.R. Le Porsche torneranno comunque per il fine settimana di Charlotte dell'8-10 ottobre.

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
1/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
2/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
3/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
4/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
5/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
6/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
7/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
8/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
9/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
10/20

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
11/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
12/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber, #911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki
13/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
14/20

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
15/20

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki, #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Connor De Phillippi, Bruno Spengler, #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki, #25 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: Connor De Phillippi, Bruno Spengler, #24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn
16/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki, #912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Nick Tandy, Fred Makowiecki, #912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
17/20

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
18/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
19/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber

#912: Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19, GTLM: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
20/20

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

