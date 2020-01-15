Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche a Sebring

Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche la 12h di Sebring, secondo round dell'IMSA 2020.

L'australiano, che in questi primi mesi dell'anno sarà molto impegnato con le vetture della Casa bavarese dato che prenderà parte alla 24h di Daytona con la M8 GTE e poi alla 12h di Bathurst con la M6, ha confermato che sarà in azione anche nella gara in Florida.

Il 27enne di Melbourne formerà l'equipaggio della vettura #24 messa a punto dal Team RLL assieme a John Edwards, Augusto Farfus e Jesse Krohn.

"Farò tre gare con la BMW quest'anno: Daytona, Bathurst e Sebring, dato che quest'ultima non va a coincidere con il programma Supercars che ci vedrà impegnati nel weekend del Gran Premio di Australia di F1 - ha confermato Mostert a Motorsport.com - Per me Sebring è una novità, ho svolto dei test su quella pista, ma mai una gara, per cui dal punto di vista di guida della BMW è una sorta di incognita".

"Prima però c'è Bathurst, ma ogni volta che si va là sono incognite... Ogni giro è un divertimento, ma non conta nulla se sei già stato sul Mount Panorama con altre auto. Sarà un inizio di stagione molto intenso, ma avrò tempo per organizzarmi bene".

Informazioni aggiuntive di Andrew Van Leeuwen