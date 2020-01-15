Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche a Sebring
L'australiano ha confermato che salirà sulla M8 GTE anche in Florida, dopo che la guiderà a Daytona per poi prendere parte a Bathurst con una M6.
Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche la 12h di Sebring, secondo round dell'IMSA 2020.
L'australiano, che in questi primi mesi dell'anno sarà molto impegnato con le vetture della Casa bavarese dato che prenderà parte alla 24h di Daytona con la M8 GTE e poi alla 12h di Bathurst con la M6, ha confermato che sarà in azione anche nella gara in Florida.
Il 27enne di Melbourne formerà l'equipaggio della vettura #24 messa a punto dal Team RLL assieme a John Edwards, Augusto Farfus e Jesse Krohn.
"Farò tre gare con la BMW quest'anno: Daytona, Bathurst e Sebring, dato che quest'ultima non va a coincidere con il programma Supercars che ci vedrà impegnati nel weekend del Gran Premio di Australia di F1 - ha confermato Mostert a Motorsport.com - Per me Sebring è una novità, ho svolto dei test su quella pista, ma mai una gara, per cui dal punto di vista di guida della BMW è una sorta di incognita".
"Prima però c'è Bathurst, ma ogni volta che si va là sono incognite... Ogni giro è un divertimento, ma non conta nulla se sei già stato sul Mount Panorama con altre auto. Sarà un inizio di stagione molto intenso, ma avrò tempo per organizzarmi bene".
#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
Foto di: BMW AG
#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
Foto di: BMW AG
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow, Andrea Caldarelli
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
Foto di: Art Fleischmann
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
