G
Formula 1
GP del Bahrain
Biglietti
19 mar
-
22 mar
Prossimo evento tra
63 giorni
MotoGP
G
MotoGP
GP del Qatar
Biglietti
05 mar
-
08 mar
Prossimo evento tra
49 giorni
G
MotoGP
GP della Thailandia
Biglietti
19 mar
-
22 mar
Prossimo evento tra
63 giorni
WRC
G
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
22 gen
-
26 gen
Prossimo evento tra
6 giorni
G
WRC
Rally di Svezia
13 feb
-
16 feb
Prossimo evento tra
28 giorni
WSBK
G
WSBK
Phillip Island
28 feb
-
01 mar
Prossimo evento tra
43 giorni
G
WSBK
Losail
13 mar
-
15 mar
Prossimo evento tra
57 giorni
Formula E
G
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix II
23 nov
-
23 nov
Evento concluso
G
Formula E
Santiago ePrix
17 gen
-
18 gen
Prossimo evento tra
1 giorno
WEC
G
WEC
Bahrain
12 dic
-
14 dic
Evento concluso
G
WEC
Interlagos
Biglietti
22 feb
-
23 feb
Prossimo evento tra
37 giorni
IMSA / Sebring / Ultime notizie

Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche a Sebring

Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche a Sebring
Di:
15 gen 2020, 11:55

L'australiano ha confermato che salirà sulla M8 GTE anche in Florida, dopo che la guiderà a Daytona per poi prendere parte a Bathurst con una M6.

Chaz Mostert correrà con la BMW anche la 12h di Sebring, secondo round dell'IMSA 2020.

L'australiano, che in questi primi mesi dell'anno sarà molto impegnato con le vetture della Casa bavarese dato che prenderà parte alla 24h di Daytona con la M8 GTE e poi alla 12h di Bathurst con la M6, ha confermato che sarà in azione anche nella gara in Florida.

Il 27enne di Melbourne formerà l'equipaggio della vettura #24 messa a punto dal Team RLL assieme a John Edwards, Augusto Farfus e Jesse Krohn.

"Farò tre gare con la BMW quest'anno: Daytona, Bathurst e Sebring, dato che quest'ultima non va a coincidere con il programma Supercars che ci vedrà impegnati nel weekend del Gran Premio di Australia di F1 - ha confermato Mostert a Motorsport.com - Per me Sebring è una novità, ho svolto dei test su quella pista, ma mai una gara, per cui dal punto di vista di guida della BMW è una sorta di incognita".

"Prima però c'è Bathurst, ma ogni volta che si va là sono incognite... Ogni giro è un divertimento, ma non conta nulla se sei già stato sul Mount Panorama con altre auto. Sarà un inizio di stagione molto intenso, ma avrò tempo per organizzarmi bene".

Informazioni aggiuntive di Andrew Van Leeuwen

#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
1/13

Foto di: BMW AG

#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

#42 BMW Team Schnitzer BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
2/13

Foto di: BMW AG

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
3/13

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
4/13

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
5/13

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
6/13

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
7/13

Foto di: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, #54 Black Swan Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Müller, Trenton Estep
8/13

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
9/13

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow, Andrea Caldarelli

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert #48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Bryan Sellers, Corey Lewis, Madison Snow, Andrea Caldarelli
10/13

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE: Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert
11/13

Foto di: Art Fleischmann

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
12/13

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn

#24 BMW Team RLL BMW M8 GTE, GTLM: John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Chaz Mostert, Jesse Krohn
13/13

Foto di: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Riguardo questo articolo

Serie IMSA
Evento Sebring
Location Sebring International Raceway
Piloti Chaz Mostert
Team RLL Racing
Autore Francesco Corghi

