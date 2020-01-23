WSBK
WSBK
G
WSBK
Phillip Island
28 feb
-
01 mar
Prossimo evento tra
35 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Losail
13 mar
-
15 mar
Prossimo evento tra
49 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Jerez
27 mar
-
29 mar
Prossimo evento tra
63 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Assen
17 apr
-
19 apr
Prossimo evento tra
84 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Imola
08 mag
-
10 mag
Prossimo evento tra
105 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Aragon
22 mag
-
24 mag
Prossimo evento tra
119 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Misano
12 giu
-
14 giu
Prossimo evento tra
140 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Donington Park
03 lug
-
05 lug
Prossimo evento tra
161 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Oschersleben
31 lug
-
02 ago
Prossimo evento tra
189 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Algarve
04 set
-
06 set
Prossimo evento tra
224 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
-
20 set
Prossimo evento tra
238 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Magny-Cours
25 set
-
27 set
Prossimo evento tra
245 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Villicum
09 ott
-
11 ott
Prossimo evento tra
259 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio

Scarica le tue app

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio
Articolo Precedente
WSBK / Test di Gennaio a Jerez / I più cliccati

Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez

condivisioni
commenti
Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez
Di:
23 gen 2020, 18:31

Ecco le immagini più belle della seconda ed ultima giornata di test a Jerez de la Frontera. Jonathan Rea è tornato a dominare su pista asciutta, beffando un Toprak Razgatlioglu in ottima forma e secondo nel finale.

Scorrimento
Lista

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
1/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
2/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
3/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
4/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
5/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
6/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
7/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
9/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
12/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
13/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
14/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
15/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
16/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
17/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura

Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura
18/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura

Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura
19/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
20/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
21/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
22/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
23/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
24/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
25/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
26/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
27/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
28/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
29/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
30/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
31/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
32/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
33/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
34/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
35/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
36/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
37/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
38/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
39/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
40/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
41/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
42/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
43/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
44/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
45/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
46/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
47/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
48/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
49/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
50/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
51/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
52/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
53/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
54/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
55/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
56/56

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Prossimo Articolo
Test SBK Jerez, Day 2: sull’asciutto Rea beffa Razgatlioglu

Articolo precedente

Test SBK Jerez, Day 2: sull’asciutto Rea beffa Razgatlioglu
Carica commenti

Riguardo questo articolo

Serie WSBK
Evento Test di Gennaio a Jerez
Location Circuito de Jerez
Autore Redazione Motorsport.com

Controllo corsa

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 feb - 1 mar
Ultimi risultati Classifica

Di tendenza

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: ecco perchè solo Leclerc prova le Pirelli 18 pollici

2
MotoGP

La Ducati apre le presentazioni di MotoGP oggi a Bologna

3
MotoGP

MotoGP: Sky Italia non rinnoverà i diritti tv dopo il 2021?

4
WRC

WRC Hyundai a Monte-Carlo con un posteriore "ibrido" delle i20

5
Formula 1

Strategia Ferrari: due Rosse diverse nei test invernali

Ultimi video

EICMA | Alla scoperta della Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 02:21
WSBK

EICMA | Alla scoperta della Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

Motorsport Report WSBK: Cose dell'altro mondo 28:32
WSBK

Motorsport Report WSBK: Cose dell'altro mondo

Motorsport Report WSBK 2019: Rea vede il titolo, Bautista va in Honda? 20:49
WSBK

Motorsport Report WSBK 2019: Rea vede il titolo, Bautista va in Honda?

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea, mondiale chiuso! Disastro Bautista 22:54
WSBK

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea, mondiale chiuso! Disastro Bautista

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea e Kawasaki, ma non era un mondiale già finito? 21:49
WSBK

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea e Kawasaki, ma non era un mondiale già finito?

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez
WSBK

Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez

Test SBK Jerez, Day 2: sull’asciutto Rea beffa Razgatlioglu
WSBK

Test SBK Jerez, Day 2: sull’asciutto Rea beffa Razgatlioglu

Bautista promuove Honda: “Grande lavoro anche senza riferimenti”
WSBK

Bautista promuove Honda: “Grande lavoro anche senza riferimenti”

Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez
WSBK

Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez

Test SBK 2020, Jerez: Honda debutta e comanda il Day 1 con Haslam
WSBK

Test SBK 2020, Jerez: Honda debutta e comanda il Day 1 con Haslam

Calendario

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Biglietti
Motorizzato
12 mar
Biglietti
19 mar
Biglietti
2 apr
Biglietti
16 apr
Biglietti
30 apr
Biglietti
7 mag
Biglietti
Guarda il calendario completo
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.