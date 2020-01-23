Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez
Ecco le immagini più belle della seconda ed ultima giornata di test a Jerez de la Frontera. Jonathan Rea è tornato a dominare su pista asciutta, beffando un Toprak Razgatlioglu in ottima forma e secondo nel finale.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Scheib, ORELAC Racing Verdnatura
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riguardo questo articolo
|Serie
|WSBK
|Evento
|Test di Gennaio a Jerez
|Location
|Circuito de Jerez
|Autore
|Redazione Motorsport.com
Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez
