WSBK
WSBK
G
WSBK
Phillip Island
28 feb
-
01 mar
Prossimo evento tra
34 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Losail
13 mar
-
15 mar
Prossimo evento tra
48 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Jerez
27 mar
-
29 mar
Prossimo evento tra
62 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Assen
17 apr
-
19 apr
Prossimo evento tra
83 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Imola
08 mag
-
10 mag
Prossimo evento tra
104 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Aragon
22 mag
-
24 mag
Prossimo evento tra
118 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Misano
12 giu
-
14 giu
Prossimo evento tra
139 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Donington Park
03 lug
-
05 lug
Prossimo evento tra
160 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Oschersleben
31 lug
-
02 ago
Prossimo evento tra
188 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Algarve
04 set
-
06 set
Prossimo evento tra
223 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
-
20 set
Prossimo evento tra
237 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Magny-Cours
25 set
-
27 set
Prossimo evento tra
244 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WSBK
Villicum
09 ott
-
11 ott
Prossimo evento tra
258 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio

Scarica le tue app

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio
Articolo Precedente
WSBK / Test di Gennaio a Jerez / Ultime notizie

Redding: "L'obiettivo per ora è capire la moto e le gomme"

condivisioni
commenti
Redding: "L'obiettivo per ora è capire la moto e le gomme"
Di:
24 gen 2020, 12:20

Il pilota della Ducati ha concluso la due giorni di test di Jerez al terzo posto e con indicazioni positive. Più in difficoltà Chaz Davies, che spera di rifarsi già a Portimao.

I primi due giorni di test della stagione WorldSBK 2020 di Aruba.it Racing – Ducati si sono conclusi oggi sul Circuito di Jerez – Angel Nieto (Spagna).

Dopo un primo giorno condizionato dalla pioggia incessante che ha reso insidiose le condizioni del circuito provocando molte cadute, nella seconda giornata di attività Scott Redding e Chaz Davies sono riusciti a mettere insieme un buon numero di giri in condizioni di pista quasi asciutta ottenendo dati importanti per migliorare il feeling con le rispettive Ducati Panigale V4 R.

 

Scott Redding, protagonista di un convincente Day-1 (44 giri, P4) ha girato con grande costanza anche nel secondo giorno di test (43 giri completati prima della pioggia che è tornata a cadere a metà pomeriggio) chiudendo con il terzo tempo (1’41"407) a 4 decimi da Rea (Kawasaki).

"In questo momento il mio obiettivo è quello di conoscere bene la moto, conoscere il team, comprendere nel migliore dei modi il comportamento delle gomme, lavorare per creare una base solida. Sotto questo punto di vista sono molto soddisfatto per ciò che abbiamo fatto fino a questo momento. Ho avuto un buon feeling in questi due giorni anche se, ovviamente, il meteo non ci ha aiutato. Mi sento comunque a mio agio sia in condizioni di bagnato che in condizioni di asciutto. Ci sono alcune aeree su cui dobbiamo migliorare ma il bilancio di questi giorni di lavoro è molto positivo" ha detto Redding.

Leggi anche:

Una caduta dopo appena due giri ha invece costretto Chaz Davies a saltare il primo giorno di attività. Il pilota gallese è tornato in pista oggi completando 27 giri senza però riuscire a trovare le migliori condizioni per spingere al massimo (P15, 1’44"276).

"Abbiamo lavorato sulla moto e questo non mi ha consentito di concentrarmi sulla prestazione. Non posso nascondere che in questi test abbiamo incontrato qualche problema ma sono certo che già dai prossimi due giorni a Portimao potremo essere molto più competitivi. La base su cui lavorare, ovviamente, è buona ma abbiamo bisogno di girare molto. Per questo spero di poter avere a disposizione 4 giorni in condizioni di asciutto tra i test in Portogallo e quelli in Australia. Questo ci consentirebbe di arrivare nelle migliori condizioni alla prima gara della stagione" ha concluso Davies.

Scorrimento
Lista

Rifornimento alla moto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Rifornimento alla moto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
1/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
2/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
3/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
4/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
5/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
6/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
7/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT

Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT
9/41

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
12/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
13/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
14/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
15/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
16/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
17/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
18/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
19/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
20/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
21/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
22/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
23/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
24/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
25/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
26/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
27/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
28/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
29/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
30/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
31/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
32/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
33/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
34/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
35/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
36/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
37/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
38/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
39/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Moto di Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Moto di Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
40/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
41/41

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Prossimo Articolo
Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez

Articolo precedente

Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez

Carica commenti

Riguardo questo articolo

Serie WSBK
Evento Test di Gennaio a Jerez
Location Circuito de Jerez
Piloti Chaz Davies , Scott Redding
Team Ducati Aruba.IT
Autore Redazione Motorsport.com

Controllo corsa

Phillip Island

Phillip Island

28 feb - 1 mar
Ultimi risultati Classifica

Di tendenza

1
WRC

WRC: com'è ridotta la Hyundai di Tanak dopo l'incidente! (Video)

1o
2
Dakar

Dramma Dakar: Edwin Straver non ce l'ha fatta

2o
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: ecco perchè solo Leclerc prova le Pirelli 18 pollici

4
MotoGP

"Desmodovi" non c'è più, ora chiamatelo "Undaunted"

1o
5
WRC

WRC, Monte-Carlo, PS4: Evans leader. Brutto crash per Tanak!

2o

Ultimi video

EICMA | Alla scoperta della Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 02:21
WSBK

EICMA | Alla scoperta della Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade

Motorsport Report WSBK: Cose dell'altro mondo 28:32
WSBK

Motorsport Report WSBK: Cose dell'altro mondo

Motorsport Report WSBK 2019: Rea vede il titolo, Bautista va in Honda? 20:49
WSBK

Motorsport Report WSBK 2019: Rea vede il titolo, Bautista va in Honda?

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea, mondiale chiuso! Disastro Bautista 22:54
WSBK

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea, mondiale chiuso! Disastro Bautista

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea e Kawasaki, ma non era un mondiale già finito? 21:49
WSBK

Motorsport Report SBK: Rea e Kawasaki, ma non era un mondiale già finito?

Ultime notizie

Redding: "L'obiettivo per ora è capire la moto e le gomme"
WSBK

Redding: "L'obiettivo per ora è capire la moto e le gomme"

Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez
WSBK

Fotogallery SBK: la seconda giornata di test a Jerez

Test SBK Jerez, Day 2: sull’asciutto Rea beffa Razgatlioglu
WSBK

Test SBK Jerez, Day 2: sull’asciutto Rea beffa Razgatlioglu

Bautista promuove Honda: “Grande lavoro anche senza riferimenti”
WSBK

Bautista promuove Honda: “Grande lavoro anche senza riferimenti”

Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez
WSBK

Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez

Calendario

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Biglietti
Motorizzato
12 mar
Biglietti
19 mar
Biglietti
2 apr
Biglietti
16 apr
Biglietti
30 apr
Biglietti
7 mag
Biglietti
Guarda il calendario completo
Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.