Redding: "L'obiettivo per ora è capire la moto e le gomme"

I primi due giorni di test della stagione WorldSBK 2020 di Aruba.it Racing – Ducati si sono conclusi oggi sul Circuito di Jerez – Angel Nieto (Spagna).

Dopo un primo giorno condizionato dalla pioggia incessante che ha reso insidiose le condizioni del circuito provocando molte cadute, nella seconda giornata di attività Scott Redding e Chaz Davies sono riusciti a mettere insieme un buon numero di giri in condizioni di pista quasi asciutta ottenendo dati importanti per migliorare il feeling con le rispettive Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Scott Redding, protagonista di un convincente Day-1 (44 giri, P4) ha girato con grande costanza anche nel secondo giorno di test (43 giri completati prima della pioggia che è tornata a cadere a metà pomeriggio) chiudendo con il terzo tempo (1’41"407) a 4 decimi da Rea (Kawasaki).

"In questo momento il mio obiettivo è quello di conoscere bene la moto, conoscere il team, comprendere nel migliore dei modi il comportamento delle gomme, lavorare per creare una base solida. Sotto questo punto di vista sono molto soddisfatto per ciò che abbiamo fatto fino a questo momento. Ho avuto un buon feeling in questi due giorni anche se, ovviamente, il meteo non ci ha aiutato. Mi sento comunque a mio agio sia in condizioni di bagnato che in condizioni di asciutto. Ci sono alcune aeree su cui dobbiamo migliorare ma il bilancio di questi giorni di lavoro è molto positivo" ha detto Redding.

Una caduta dopo appena due giri ha invece costretto Chaz Davies a saltare il primo giorno di attività. Il pilota gallese è tornato in pista oggi completando 27 giri senza però riuscire a trovare le migliori condizioni per spingere al massimo (P15, 1’44"276).

"Abbiamo lavorato sulla moto e questo non mi ha consentito di concentrarmi sulla prestazione. Non posso nascondere che in questi test abbiamo incontrato qualche problema ma sono certo che già dai prossimi due giorni a Portimao potremo essere molto più competitivi. La base su cui lavorare, ovviamente, è buona ma abbiamo bisogno di girare molto. Per questo spero di poter avere a disposizione 4 giorni in condizioni di asciutto tra i test in Portogallo e quelli in Australia. Questo ci consentirebbe di arrivare nelle migliori condizioni alla prima gara della stagione" ha concluso Davies.