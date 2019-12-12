WTCR: ecco gli orari TV di Eurosport e Motorsport TV di Sepang
Siamo alla resa dei conti finale e in Malesia verrà assegnato il titolo: ecco tutto il programma del weekend e dove vederlo.
Il Sepang International Circuit ospiterà l'ultimo round del WTCR, dove Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller e Thed Bjork si contenderanno la corona iridata.
L'evento sarà visibile su Eurosport, Eurosport Player e su Motorsport TV: vediamo la programmazione del weekend che incoronerà uno fra i piloti di Hyundai, Honda-JAS e Lynk & Co, ricordando che le attività in pista saranno venerdì e domenica per lasciare spazio sabato alla 8h di moto del FIM EWC.
Dirette Eurosport-Eurosport Player
Venerdì 13 dicembre
Prove Libere 1 - 3;00-3;45 (solo Eurosport Player)
Prove Libere 2 - 6;00-6;30 (solo Eurosport Player)
Prima Qualifica - 8;30 (solo Eurosport Player)
Seconda Qualifica - 12;30 (solo Eurosport Player)
Domenica 15 dicembre
Gara 1 - 8;15
Gara 2 - 11;15
Gara 3 - 13;10
Dirette Motorsport TV
Venerdì 13 dicembre
Prima Qualifica - 8;30
Seconda Qualifica - 12;30
Domenica 15 dicembre
Gara 1 - 8;15
Gara 2 - 11;15
Gara 3 - 13;10
Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Esteban Guerrieri, ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, Yvan Muller, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Thed Bjork,Cyan Racing Lynk & Co
Foto di: WTCR
Foto di: WTCR
Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Tom Coronel, Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing CUPRA TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Tiago Monteiro, KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Race winner Andy Priaulx, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Foto di: WTCR
Foto di: WTCR
Rob Huff, SLR VW Motorsport Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Start action
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Start action, Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR leads
Foto di: WTCR
Race winner Andy Priaulx, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Nicky Catsburg, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR, Yvan Muller, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Podium: Race winner Andy Priaulx, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Norbert Michelisz, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Nicky Catsburg, BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team Hyundai i30 N TCR, Yvan Muller, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Néstor Girolami, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Ma Qing Hua, Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Ma Qing Hua, Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR, Tiago Monteiro, KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Luca Engstler, Hyundai Team Engstler Hyundai i30 N TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Luca Engstler, Hyundai Team Engstler Hyundai i30 N TCR
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Riguardo questo articolo
|Serie
|TCR , WTCR
|Evento
|Sepang
|Location
|Sepang International Circuit
|Autore
|Francesco Corghi
