WTCR: ecco gli orari TV di Eurosport e Motorsport TV di Sepang

Il Sepang International Circuit ospiterà l'ultimo round del WTCR, dove Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri, Yvan Muller e Thed Bjork si contenderanno la corona iridata.

L'evento sarà visibile su Eurosport, Eurosport Player e su Motorsport TV: vediamo la programmazione del weekend che incoronerà uno fra i piloti di Hyundai, Honda-JAS e Lynk & Co, ricordando che le attività in pista saranno venerdì e domenica per lasciare spazio sabato alla 8h di moto del FIM EWC.

Dirette Eurosport-Eurosport Player

Venerdì 13 dicembre

Prove Libere 1 - 3;00-3;45 (solo Eurosport Player)

Prove Libere 2 - 6;00-6;30 (solo Eurosport Player)

Prima Qualifica - 8;30 (solo Eurosport Player)

Seconda Qualifica - 12;30 (solo Eurosport Player)

Domenica 15 dicembre

Gara 1 - 8;15

Gara 2 - 11;15

Gara 3 - 13;10

Dirette Motorsport TV

Venerdì 13 dicembre

Prima Qualifica - 8;30

Seconda Qualifica - 12;30

Domenica 15 dicembre

Gara 1 - 8;15

Gara 2 - 11;15

Gara 3 - 13;10