Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

You need to rely on prominent partners, such as Bosch and Power On in this case. They have provided products and a basic technical training, two crucial elements to carry out a successful project.

When you decide to build a self-driving racing prototype, it's good to have a clear development project in mind. So, let's try to think of this vehicle as if it were a human body, with its five senses.

The human body gets to know itself thanks to the five senses. They help us read and interpret the world around us, recognize a friendly face, a landscape hidden in our memories and, in extreme cases, recognize dangerous situations.

Just as for humans, for a self-driving car senses are crucial. And a car's eyes and ears, technologically speaking, are nothing but sensors that map its surroundings.

If on one hand, from a certain point of view, this technology has now become an indispensable asset in today's car industry, on the other it has to be adjusted to races as well, where young engineers are called to create a self-driving racing prototype.

The vehicle has to prove its ability to read the surrounding environment, to travel along a pre-established route, without reaching or exceeding the limits. That's quite a challenge.

Figuring out where to place the sensors is the first step: depth, both for humans and for the prototype, is a crucial factor. Placing the sensors in one or another point of the vehicle can bring both advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it is necessary to calculate everything thoroughly before installing and connecting them to the control unit, the brain of the prototype and the main subject of the next episode.

Timing, visual capacity and detection are the starting points of the project: however, we are only at the beginning of a very long journey.

DID YOU KNOW THAT...

The Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) is a high-performance inertial computing unit that contains 6D inertial sensors to measure acceleration and angular velocity. Depending on which position the sensor is installed, it can measure the vertical, longitudinal and lateral acceleration of the vehicle as well as yaw, pitch and roll values. As a result, the Bosch IMU can be used for many automotive applications, as well as for future advanced functions of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving.

The team of students use the IMU to detect all parameters of vehicle dynamics, particularly yaw angle, which is fundamental because it describes the behavior of the vehicle when cornering and while driving.