Biglietti Iscriviti
Accedi
Tutto me

Motorsport Network

TV Biglietti Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Scarica le tue app

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Biglietti Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype
Topic

BOSCH DRIVERLESS: how to design a self-driving prototype

Principale
Articolo Precedente / Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Speciale Curiosità

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

Di:

Before we start this journey and discover the project that involves the students of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, we should bear in mind that ingenuity, talent and commitment alone are not enough to compete with other academic "titans" at international level.

You need to rely on prominent partners, such as Bosch and Power On in this case. They have provided products and a basic technical training, two crucial elements to carry out a successful project.

When you decide to build a self-driving racing prototype, it's good to have a clear development project in mind. So, let's try to think of this vehicle as if it were a human body, with its five senses.

The human body gets to know itself thanks to the five senses. They help us read and interpret the world around us, recognize a friendly face, a landscape hidden in our memories and, in extreme cases, recognize dangerous situations.

Just as for humans, for a self-driving car senses are crucial. And a car's eyes and ears, technologically speaking, are nothing but sensors that map its surroundings.

If on one hand, from a certain point of view, this technology has now become an indispensable asset in today's car industry, on the other it has to be adjusted to races as well, where young engineers are called to create a self-driving racing prototype.

The vehicle has to prove its ability to read the surrounding environment, to travel along a pre-established route, without reaching or exceeding the limits. That's quite a challenge.

Figuring out where to place the sensors is the first step: depth, both for humans and for the prototype, is a crucial factor. Placing the sensors in one or another point of the vehicle can bring both advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, it is necessary to calculate everything thoroughly before installing and connecting them to the control unit, the brain of the prototype and the main subject of the next episode.

Timing, visual capacity and detection are the starting points of the project: however, we are only at the beginning of a very long journey.

DID YOU KNOW THAT...

The Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) is a high-performance inertial computing unit that contains 6D inertial sensors to measure acceleration and angular velocity. Depending on which position the sensor is installed, it can measure the vertical, longitudinal and lateral acceleration of the vehicle as well as yaw, pitch and roll values. As a result, the Bosch IMU can be used for many automotive applications, as well as for future advanced functions of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving.

The team of students use the IMU to detect all parameters of vehicle dynamics, particularly yaw angle, which is fundamental because it describes the behavior of the vehicle when cornering and while driving.

condivisioni
commenti
Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

Articolo precedente

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Carica commenti

Di tendenza

1
MotoGP

Dovizioso: "Rossi? L'ho visto più sul pezzo in passato"

1 g
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 2021: gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP di Russia

4 o
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: sul motore Superfast prestazioni più di affidabilità

1 g
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: per arginare la Red Bull si spremono le power unit

1 g
5
WSBK

Bassani nella storia: “Ho pianto durante tutto l’ultimo giro!”

1 g
Ultime notizie
Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Video all'interno
Misc

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

20m
Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"
Misc

Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"

16 set 2021
Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura
Video all'interno
Misc

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura

15 set 2021
Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"
Misc

Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"

14 set 2021
L'élite delle corse e degli esport si uniscono per la Le Mans Virtual Series
Misc

L'élite delle corse e degli esport si uniscono per la Le Mans Virtual Series

13 set 2021
Ultimi video
Motor Valley Fest: Sim Race e realtà aumentata sempre più dentro il motorsport 45:52
Speciale
3 lug 2021

Motor Valley Fest: Sim Race e realtà aumentata sempre più dentro il motorsport

Giulia GTAm: 540CV scatenati a Balocco 09:46
Speciale
24 giu 2021

Giulia GTAm: 540CV scatenati a Balocco

#ThinkingForward with Graham Stoker 16:36
Speciale
25 mag 2021

#ThinkingForward with Graham Stoker

Lancio Lamborghini SC20 02:07
Speciale
12 gen 2021

Lancio Lamborghini SC20

Ferrari 1000 GP, il libro in edizione limitata 01:01
Speciale
7 gen 2021

Ferrari 1000 GP, il libro in edizione limitata

More from
Marco Congiu
Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Video all'interno
Speciale

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

MotoGP: il sabato di Misano parla Ducati GP di San Marino Prime
Video all'interno
MotoGP

MotoGP: il sabato di Misano parla Ducati

Ferrari: ecco le differenze tra SF1000 ed SF21 Prime
Video all'interno
Formula 1

Ferrari: ecco le differenze tra SF1000 ed SF21

Di tendenza Oggi

Dovizioso: "Rossi? L'ho visto più sul pezzo in passato"
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: "Rossi? L'ho visto più sul pezzo in passato"

Formula 1 2021: gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP di Russia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 2021: gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP di Russia

Ferrari: sul motore Superfast prestazioni più di affidabilità Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: sul motore Superfast prestazioni più di affidabilità

Mercedes: per arginare la Red Bull si spremono le power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: per arginare la Red Bull si spremono le power unit

Bassani nella storia: “Ho pianto durante tutto l’ultimo giro!”
WSBK WSBK

Bassani nella storia: “Ho pianto durante tutto l’ultimo giro!”

Grosjean brilla a Laguna Seca: "Mi sono sentito come Zanardi"
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean brilla a Laguna Seca: "Mi sono sentito come Zanardi"

Report MotoGP: tocca a Bagnaia l'eredità di Vale?
Video all'interno
MotoGP MotoGP

Report MotoGP: tocca a Bagnaia l'eredità di Vale?

Jerez round di assenti: Davies, Sykes e Lowes ko, gare in forse
WSBK WSBK

Jerez round di assenti: Davies, Sykes e Lowes ko, gare in forse

Ultime notizie

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense
Video all'interno
Speciale Speciale

Bosch DRIVERLESS: Sense

Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"
Speciale Speciale

Ekstrom: "Per vincere il titolo bisogna essere versatili"

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura
Video all'interno
Speciale Speciale

Bosch DRIVERLESS: ha inizio l'avventura

Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"
Speciale Speciale

Ecco il Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, la passione ha una nuova "casa"

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.