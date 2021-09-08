Bosch DRIVERLESS: Act

Once the sensors have been positioned in order to interpret the route with its turns and straights delimited by road cones, and once the electronic engine control unit - the "brain" of the vehicle - has been set up in the best possible way, it is time to figure out how to transmit the inputs to all the actuators that make the vehicle move: steering, transmission and braking system above all.

It is here that, from a certain point of view, the typical brilliance of Italian people emerges: the idea of using this tool for multiple goals apart from the one it was created for. And that's exactly what the students did: they used a windshield wiper motor produced by Bosch to perform a different function. Now, this tool is used to operate the brake system and the clutch.

Thinking "out of the box" is vital in the world of racing. You always have to find the best use for a product or system, because that may not have been designed to perform a specific function, and yet with ingenuity - and cost containment - they can ensure a performance advantage over the competition.

DID YOU KNOW THAT...

The students used components supplied by Bosch Rexroth to set up two systems to manage the Emergency Brake circuit. Thanks to the solenoid valves the team has been provided with, the prototype will be super-reactive and will be able to avoid dangerous situations. In the automotive sector, in fact, hydraulic components, such as solenoid valves, the pressure sensor and the hydraulic membrane accumulator, are necessary for the correct functioning of the braking system.