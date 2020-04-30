WSBK
G
WSBK
Donington Park
03 lug
-
05 lug
Prossimo evento tra
63 giorni
G
WSBK
Oschersleben
31 lug
-
02 ago
Prossimo evento tra
91 giorni
G
WSBK
Assen
21 ago
-
23 ago
Prossimo evento tra
112 giorni
G
WSBK
Aragon
28 ago
-
30 ago
Prossimo evento tra
119 giorni
G
WSBK
Algarve
04 set
-
06 set
Prossimo evento tra
126 giorni
G
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
-
20 set
Prossimo evento tra
140 giorni
G
WSBK
Magny-Cours
02 ott
-
04 ott
Prossimo evento tra
154 giorni
G
WSBK
Villicum
09 ott
-
11 ott
Prossimo evento tra
161 giorni
G
WSBK
Jerez
23 ott
-
25 ott
Prossimo evento tra
175 giorni
G
WSBK
Misano
06 nov
-
08 nov
Prossimo evento tra
189 giorni
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Articolo Precedente
WSBK / Ultime notizie

Proposta Dorna: la SBK sulle stesse piste della MotoGP

condivisioni
commenti
Proposta Dorna: la SBK sulle stesse piste della MotoGP
Di:
30 apr 2020, 13:31

Il CEO di Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta, ha detto che "è una priorità fare anche gare di Superbike", ed ha proposto che si svolgano sullo stesso circuito delle gare di MotoGP, ma la settimana successiva.

Dorna, promoter del Campionato del Mondo MotoGP, è anche promoter del Campionato del Mondo di Superbike. Fino ad ora, il WorldSBK sembrava essere stato lasciato in un limbo nel bel mezzo della crisi globale dal COVID-19, ma il responsabile di entrambi gli eventi ha voluto chiarire che "è una priorità fare anche gare di Superbike".

A differenza della MotoGP, la cui gara inaugurale in Qatar è stata annullata (ma non le gare della Moto2 e della Moto3, disputate regolarmente a Losail l'8 marzo), il Campionato Mondiale Superbike ha potuto iniziare normalmente nel weekend del 29 febbraio e dell'1 marzo a Phillip Island.

Toprak Razgatlioglu si è aggiudicato la vittoria nella prima gara di sabato, mentre domenica Jonathan Rea ha vinto la Superpole Race e Alex Lowes la terza e ultima gara, prendendo il comando del Campionato del Mondo con 51 punti, 12 in più di Scott Redding, secondo assoluto.

La gara successiva del WorldSBK si sarebbe dovuta svolgere il 15 marzo in Qatar, proprio il fine settimana dopo il Gran Premio della MotoGP, ma è stata sospesa.

Leggi anche:

Da allora, gli eventi di Jerez (29 marzo), Assen (19 aprile), Imola (10 maggio), Aragon (24 maggio) e Misano (14 giugno) sono stati cancellati o rinviati. In questo momento, dunque, il primo evento in programma sarebbe quello del 5 luglio a Donington Park.

Al momento è difficile, tuttavia, prevedere dove e quando correranno le derivate di serie, anche se Carmelo Ezpeleta ha dato qualche indizio mercoledì.

L'amministratore delegato di Dorna ha spiegato la situazione attuale del Campionato del Mondo MotoGP e ha detto che una possibilità è che la Superbike possa correre sulle stesse piste, ma non nello stesso fine settimana, un'opzione che è stata esclusa.

"Stiamo lavorando. L'idea è che siccome molti dei circuiti in cui abbiamo intenzione di correre con la MotoGP hanno anche gare di Superbike, forse possiamo andarci il fine settimana successivo. E' una cosa che stiamo studiando insieme a quelli della Superbike per fare il miglior programma possibile, ma è una priorità per noi disputare anche le gare del WorldSBK" ha spiegato Ezpeleta.

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, tras su caída

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, tras su caída
