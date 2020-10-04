WSBK
Fotogallery SBK: Redding trionfa, ma Rea è ad un passo dal titolo

Fotogallery SBK: Redding trionfa, ma Rea è ad un passo dal titolo

Ecco le immagini più belle del round di Magny-Cours, penultimo appuntamento della stagione Superbike. Jonathan Rea vince Gara 1 e la Superpole Race, ma si piega a Scott Redding in Gara 2. La festa del titolo è rimandata ad Estoril.

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara

1/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara

2/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara

3/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara

4/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, vince la gara

5/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

6/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

7/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati airbourne

8/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

9/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Samuele Cavalieri, Barni Racing

10/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: secondo posto Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

11/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, third place Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

12/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, secondo posto Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, terzo posto Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

13/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: secondo posto Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

14/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podio: il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

15/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Paddock accessori per le gomme

16/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Paddock

17/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha wheel change

18/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

19/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

20/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

21/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

22/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

23/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

24/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

25/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

26/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

27/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

28/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

29/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Il vincitore Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

30/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

31/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

32/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

33/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

34/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

35/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

36/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

37/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

38/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

39/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

40/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

41/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Keenan Sofuoglu

42/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

43/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

44/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team bikes

45/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team bike

46/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

47/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

48/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

49/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team leans on Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

50/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

51/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha

52/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

53/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

54/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

55/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

56/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

57/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, crash damage

58/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

59/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

60/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

61/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

62/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

63/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

64/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha with swimming motions

65/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha with swimming motions

66/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

67/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

68/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha with swimming motions

69/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

70/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

71/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

72/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

73/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

74/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

75/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha

76/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

77/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

78/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

79/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

80/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

81/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

82/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

83/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

84/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

85/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

86/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

87/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

88/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

89/89

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea: "Avevo l'angioletto da una parte e il diavoletto dall'altra"

Rea: "Avevo l'angioletto da una parte e il diavoletto dall'altra"
Serie WSBK
Evento Magny-Cours

