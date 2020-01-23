WSBK
WSBK / Test di Gennaio a Jerez

Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez

condivisioni
commenti
Fotogallery SBK: la prima giornata di test a Jerez
Di:
23 gen 2020, 10:07

Ecco le immagini più belle della prima giornata di test sulla pista di Jerez de la Frontera. Pioggia e Honda grandi protagonisti del Day One.

Scorrimento
Lista

Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT

Scott Redding, Ducati Aruba.IT
1/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Michael van der Mark, Yamaha Pata

Michael van der Mark, Yamaha Pata
2/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing
3/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing

Leandro Mercado, Motocorsa Racing
4/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Junior Team
5/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
6/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
7/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
8/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
9/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
12/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
13/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
14/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
15/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
16/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
17/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

La moto di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
18/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

La moto di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
19/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
20/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

La moto di Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
21/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

La moto di Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
22/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team

La moto di Michael Van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team
23/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

La moto di Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
24/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
25/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
26/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
27/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
28/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
29/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
30/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam

Leon Haslam
31/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Leon Haslam

Leon Haslam
32/39

Foto di: World Superbike Championship

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
33/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team

Sandro Cortese, Barni Racing Team
34/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
35/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
36/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
37/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

La moto di Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
38/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
39/39

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Test SBK 2020, Jerez: Honda debutta e comanda il Day 1 con Haslam

Articolo precedente

Test SBK 2020, Jerez: Honda debutta e comanda il Day 1 con Haslam
Riguardo questo articolo

Serie WSBK
Evento Test di Gennaio a Jerez
Sotto-evento Mercoledì
Location Circuito de Jerez
Autore Redazione Motorsport.com

