Fotogallery SBK: il ritorno in Italia a Misano
Ecco le immagini più belle del ritorno in Italia delle derivate di serie sul circuito intitolato a Marco Simoncelli. Un weekend che si è concluso con due vittorie per il ducatista Rinaldi ed una per la Yamaha di Razgatlioglu.
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, RC Squadra Corse, Tito Rabat, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Andrea Locatelli, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fotogallery SBK: il ritorno in Italia a Misano
Di tendenza
Report SBK: Rea, leader da 100 oltre ogni limite
WSBK 2021: si apre la caccia a Rea
Report SBK: Rea e Kawasaki, continua la Leggenda
WSBK: a Misano Rea è dominato dalla Next Generation
Prima puntata podcast di Debriefing WSBK, in cui Lorenza D'Adderio e Giacomo Rauli commentano il round di Misano Adriatico della classe regina delle moto derivate di serie. Buon ascolto!
SBK: Rea trionfa, Redding capitola. Mondiale già scritto?
Jonathan Rea conquista due gare su tre nel weekend dell’Estoril e allunga in classifica, approfittando di un passo falso di Scott Redding, scivolato in Gara 2 e ora inseguitore con un distacco già piuttosto importante.
Kawasaki limitata dai giri motori ma trionfa: tutti zitti e buoni
Jonathan Rea ha dominato due delle tre gare disputate ad Aragon, round di apertura della stagione SBK. Il pilota Kawasaki è stato più forte dei limiti imposti dal regolamento e gli avversari devono già correre ai ripari.
SBK, inizia il 2021: Rea non abdica, ma i rivali pressano
Inizia la stagione 2021 del mondiale Superbike e c’è fermento per il nuovo campionato che è alle porte. Sarà ancora Rea a dettare legge o dovrà cedere lo scettro dopo sei titoli mondiali?
SBK: per Ducati e Yamaha il ‘Gioco del Trono’ parte dai test
I test di Aragon svolti da Ducati e Yamaha hanno chiarito le idee alle squadre e lasciato alcuni dubbi che verranno dissipati solamente con l’inizio della stagione. L’unica certezza è che al momento i due team impegnati al Motorland possono essere davvero i veri contendenti al titolo 2021, in una stagione che vede Rea ancora come l’uomo da battere.
Rea è ancora l’uomo da battere: si apre la caccia al ‘Cannibale’
Gli ultimi test collettivi svolti a Barcellona si sono conclusi nel segno di Jonathan Rea, che ancora una volta appare come l’uomo da battere. Ma Ducati e Yamaha non stanno a guardare e si candidano come le due squadre pronte a fermare il dominio Kawasaki.
Ducati, la squadra pioniera che ancora sfiora il titolo
Il team Aruba.it Racing – Ducati ha presentato la Panigale V4R che sarà incaricata di fermare il dominio Kawasaki. Ma le innovazioni della pioniera Casa bolognese e la determinazione dei piloti saranno in grado di mettere un freno a Rea?
Davies e GoEleven, gli indipendenti che puntano in alto
Il team GoEleven ha presentato la nuova moto che scenderà in pista nella stagione 2021 e sarà affidata a Chaz Davies. Inizia una nuova avventura per il gallese, che avrà il supporto di Ducati e sarà equipaggiato della Panigale V4R aggiornata. Il nuovo binomio ha grandi sogni e ambizioni.