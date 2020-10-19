Fotogallery SBK: i primi test del 2021 ad Estoril
Ecco le immagini della giornata di test sul Circuito di Estoril, in cui abbiamo visto per la prima volta Michael Ruben Rinaldi in sella alla Ducati ufficiale. Primo assaggio di 2021 anche per Andrea Locatelli con Yamaha e per Michael van der Mark con BMW.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bike
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Shaun Muir, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team con il nuovo cupolino per la BMW S1000RR del prossimo anno
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riguardo questo articolo
|Serie
|WSBK
|Evento
|Test ad Estoril Ottobre
|Sotto-evento
|Lunedì
|Location
|Circuito Estoril
|Autore
|Lorenza D'Adderio