WSBK
Assen
21 ago
Postponed
WSBK
Aragon
28 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
WSBK
Aragon II
04 set
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
WSBK
Magny-Cours
02 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
WSBK
Estoril
16 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Fotogallery SBK: i primi test del 2021 ad Estoril
Ecco le immagini della giornata di test sul Circuito di Estoril, in cui abbiamo visto per la prima volta Michael Ruben Rinaldi in sella alla Ducati ufficiale. Primo assaggio di 2021 anche per Andrea Locatelli con Yamaha e per Michael van der Mark con BMW.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bike

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bike
1/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
2/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
3/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
4/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
5/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
6/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
7/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
9/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
10/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
11/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
12/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
13/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
14/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
15/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
16/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
17/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
18/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
19/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
20/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
21/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
22/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
23/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
24/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
25/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
26/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
27/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
28/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
29/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
30/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
31/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha
32/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
33/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
34/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
35/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
36/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
37/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
38/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
39/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
40/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
41/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
42/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
43/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
44/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
45/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
46/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
47/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
48/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
49/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
50/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
51/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
52/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
53/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
54/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bikes

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati bikes
55/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Shaun Muir, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team con il nuovo cupolino per la BMW S1000RR del prossimo anno

Shaun Muir, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team con il nuovo cupolino per la BMW S1000RR del prossimo anno
56/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
57/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
58/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
59/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
60/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
61/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
62/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
63/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
64/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
65/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
66/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
67/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
68/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, sulla BMWS1000RR
69/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
70/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,

Michael van Der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,
71/71

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

