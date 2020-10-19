Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020
Ecco le immagini più belle del round di Estoril, ultimo appuntamento della stagione Superbike che ha consegnato il sesto titolo consecutivo a Jonathan Rea. In Gara 2 chaz Davies dà l'addio a Ducati con uno splendido trionfo.
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati marker
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati si congratula con Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati secondo nella classifica mondiale
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati con la medaglia
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati con la medaglia
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Locatelli, BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeffrey Buis, i vincitori dei mondiali nelle rispettive classi
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Locatelli, BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeffrey Buis, i vincitori dei mondiali nelle rispettive classi
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team con il trofeo della vittoria del campionato e la medaglia
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team riceve il trofeo per il giro veloce
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Viegas FIM president, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerlof
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati con la medaglia
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Serafino Foti riceve il trofeo per la squadra
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha leads from the start
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha leads the race start
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
