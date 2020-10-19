WSBK
WSBK
G
WSBK
Assen
21 ago
Postponed
G
WSBK
Aragon
28 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Aragon II
04 set
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Barcelona
18 set
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Magny-Cours
02 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Estoril
16 ott
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
Biglietti
Accedi

Motorsport Network

TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio

Scarica le tue app

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.
TV Acquista i biglietti Negozio
Articolo Precedente
WSBK / Estoril / I più cliccati

Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020

condivisioni
commenti
Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020
Di:

Ecco le immagini più belle del round di Estoril, ultimo appuntamento della stagione Superbike che ha consegnato il sesto titolo consecutivo a Jonathan Rea. In Gara 2 chaz Davies dà l'addio a Ducati con uno splendido trionfo.

Scorrimento
Lista

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
1/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
2/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
3/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati marker

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati marker
4/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
5/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
6/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
7/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
8/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
9/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
10/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
11/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
12/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
13/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
14/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
15/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
16/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
17/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
18/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
19/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
20/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
21/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team
22/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati si congratula con Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati secondo nella classifica mondiale

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati si congratula con Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati secondo nella classifica mondiale
23/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team
24/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati con la medaglia

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati con la medaglia
25/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati con la medaglia

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati con la medaglia
26/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
27/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
28/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
29/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
30/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
31/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
32/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
33/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
34/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeffrey Buis, i vincitori dei mondiali nelle rispettive classi

Andrea Locatelli, BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeffrey Buis, i vincitori dei mondiali nelle rispettive classi
35/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Locatelli, BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeffrey Buis, i vincitori dei mondiali nelle rispettive classi

Andrea Locatelli, BARDAHL Evan Bros. WorldSSP Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Jeffrey Buis, i vincitori dei mondiali nelle rispettive classi
36/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
37/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
38/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC, Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
39/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
40/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
41/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
42/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
43/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
44/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
45/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
46/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team con il trofeo della vittoria del campionato e la medaglia

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team con il trofeo della vittoria del campionato e la medaglia
47/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team riceve il trofeo per il giro veloce

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team riceve il trofeo per il giro veloce
48/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Viegas FIM president, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jorge Viegas FIM president, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
49/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
50/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerlof

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerlof
51/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
52/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
53/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
54/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
55/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
56/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
57/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati con la medaglia

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati con la medaglia
58/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
59/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
60/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
61/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
62/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Serafino Foti riceve il trofeo per la squadra

Serafino Foti riceve il trofeo per la squadra
63/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
64/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
65/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
66/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
67/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha leads from the start

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha leads from the start
68/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha leads the race start

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha leads the race start
69/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
70/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
71/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
72/72

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Davies, addio a Ducati: “Ci sono opzioni, ma non mi accontento”

Articolo precedente

Davies, addio a Ducati: “Ci sono opzioni, ma non mi accontento”
Carica commenti

Riguardo questo articolo

Serie WSBK
Evento Estoril
Location Circuito Estoril
Autore Lorenza D'Adderio

Di tendenza Oggi

Ferrari 2022: già superato il crash test anteriore!
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Ferrari 2022: già superato il crash test anteriore!

Pauroso volo di Pan a Monza: Porsche distrutta, pilota illeso!
GT Italiano GT Italiano / Ultime notizie

Pauroso volo di Pan a Monza: Porsche distrutta, pilota illeso!

Haas: Mazepin vicinissimo a firmare per il 2021!
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Haas: Mazepin vicinissimo a firmare per il 2021!

Supertest: sulla Ferrari F1 3-Seater con Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Test

Supertest: sulla Ferrari F1 3-Seater con Leclerc

F1 2020: gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP del Portogallo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

F1 2020: gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP del Portogallo

Pol Espargaro non sente la pressione dei risultati di Alex Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP / Ultime notizie

Pol Espargaro non sente la pressione dei risultati di Alex Marquez

Russell: dal sogno Mercedes all’incubo 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Russell: dal sogno Mercedes all’incubo 2021

Red Bull: ecco perché Hulkenberg diventa la prima scelta
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analisi

Red Bull: ecco perché Hulkenberg diventa la prima scelta

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020
WSBK WSBK / I più cliccati

Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020

Davies, addio a Ducati: “Ci sono opzioni, ma non mi accontento”
WSBK WSBK / Intervista

Davies, addio a Ducati: “Ci sono opzioni, ma non mi accontento”

SSP300, Estoril: Perez e Meuffels vincono, Buis è campione
WSBK WSBK / Ultime notizie

SSP300, Estoril: Perez e Meuffels vincono, Buis è campione

Isaac Vinales debutta in Superbike con Orelac nel 2021
WSBK WSBK / Ultime notizie

Isaac Vinales debutta in Superbike con Orelac nel 2021

Di tendenza

1
Formula 1

Ferrari 2022: già superato il crash test anteriore!

2
GT Italiano

Pauroso volo di Pan a Monza: Porsche distrutta, pilota illeso!

3
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin vicinissimo a firmare per il 2021!

4
Formula 1

F1 2020: gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del GP del Portogallo

5
Formula 1

Russell: dal sogno Mercedes all’incubo 2021

Ultime notizie

Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020
WSBK

Fotogallery SBK: Estoril, ultimo atto della stagione 2020

Davies, addio a Ducati: “Ci sono opzioni, ma non mi accontento”
WSBK

Davies, addio a Ducati: “Ci sono opzioni, ma non mi accontento”

SSP300, Estoril: Perez e Meuffels vincono, Buis è campione
WSBK

SSP300, Estoril: Perez e Meuffels vincono, Buis è campione

Isaac Vinales debutta in Superbike con Orelac nel 2021
WSBK

Isaac Vinales debutta in Superbike con Orelac nel 2021

SBK, Estoril, Gara 2: Davies saluta Ducati con una vittoria
WSBK

SBK, Estoril, Gara 2: Davies saluta Ducati con una vittoria

Ultimi video

Report Superbike: Rea, mondiale rimandato ad Estoril 25:22
WSBK

Report Superbike: Rea, mondiale rimandato ad Estoril

Locatelli: 27:42
WSBK

Locatelli: "Dopo il mondiale SuperSport, la Superbike nel 2021!"

Report Superbike: Rea in fuga, Redding non contrattacca 22:11
WSBK

Report Superbike: Rea in fuga, Redding non contrattacca

Report SBK: consacrazione Rinaldi, Rea va in fuga 23:46
WSBK

Report SBK: consacrazione Rinaldi, Rea va in fuga

Report SBK: Redding piegato alla legge di Rea 29:44
WSBK

Report SBK: Redding piegato alla legge di Rea

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter

L'app di Motorsport.com

Serie

Motorsport Network

Contattaci

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.