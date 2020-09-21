WSBK
Articolo Precedente
WSBK / Barcelona / I più cliccati

Fotogallery SBK: Davies torna a vincere, Rea vola verso il titolo

condivisioni
commenti
Fotogallery SBK: Davies torna a vincere, Rea vola verso il titolo
Di:

Ecco le immagini più belle del round di Barcellona, terz'ultimo appuntamento del mondiale Superbike. Chaz Davies trova la sua prima affermazione in stagione, mentre Scott Redding fatica. Jonathan Rea allunga in classifica e vola a Magny-Cours con 51 punti di vantaggio.

Scorrimento
Lista

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
1/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
2/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
3/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
4/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
5/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
6/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
7/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
8/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha al contatto con Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha al contatto con Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
9/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
10/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
11/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
12/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
13/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
14/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
15/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
16/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
17/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
18/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha, Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
19/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
20/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
21/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
22/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
23/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La Safety car

La Safety car
24/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La partenza della gara

La partenza della gara
25/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
26/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
27/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
28/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team leads the start as Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha pushes Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team leads the start as Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha pushes Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
29/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
30/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
31/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
32/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
33/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing

Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing
34/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Les Pearson

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Les Pearson
35/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
36/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
37/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
38/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
39/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
40/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
41/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
42/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
43/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
44/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha, Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha, Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing
45/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
46/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
47/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
48/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
49/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
50/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
51/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
52/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
53/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
54/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
55/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
56/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
57/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
58/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
59/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
60/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
61/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
62/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
63/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
64/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
65/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
66/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
67/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
68/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
69/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
70/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC ai box dopo il ritiro prima del via della gara

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC ai box dopo il ritiro prima del via della gara
71/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
72/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
73/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
74/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
75/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
76/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
77/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
78/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
79/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
80/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
81/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

ScottbRedding, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

ScottbRedding, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
82/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sylvain Barrier, Brixx Performance

Sylvain Barrier, Brixx Performance
83/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
84/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
85/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
86/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
87/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
88/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
89/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
90/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
91/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
92/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
93/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
94/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
95/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
96/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
97/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
98/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
99/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
100/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Micahel van der Mark, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Micahel van der Mark, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
101/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
102/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
103/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
104/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
105/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

La partenza

La partenza
106/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
107/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
108/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
109/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
110/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
111/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
112/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
113/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
114/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
115/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
116/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
117/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
118/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
119/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
120/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
121/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing, Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Jonas Folger, Bonovo Action by MGM Racing, Leon Haslam, Team HRC
122/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
123/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
124/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
125/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
126/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
127/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
128/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
129/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
130/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
131/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
132/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
133/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
134/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha bike

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha bike
135/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
136/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
137/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
138/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
139/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
140/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
141/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
142/142

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Serie WSBK
Evento Barcelona
Location Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Autore Redazione Motorsport.com

