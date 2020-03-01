WSBK
WSBK / Phillip Island / I più cliccati

Fotogallery: il primo round della SBK 2020 a Phillip Island

condivisioni
commenti
Fotogallery: il primo round della SBK 2020 a Phillip Island
1 mar 2020, 11:13

Ecco le immagini più belle della prima uscita stagionale della SBK 2020, andata in scena sul tracciato australiano di Phillip Island.

Scorrimento
Lista

Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR

Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
1/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
2/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
3/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
4/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
5/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
6/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
7/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
8/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
9/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
10/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
11/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
12/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
13/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
14/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
15/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
16/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
17/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
18/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
19/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
20/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
21/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
22/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
23/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
24/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
25/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC crash

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC crash
26/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
27/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC crash

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC crash
28/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
29/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
30/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
31/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
32/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
33/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
34/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
35/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
36/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
37/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
38/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
39/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
40/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
41/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
42/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
43/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
44/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
45/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
46/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
47/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
48/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Team Goeleven

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Team Goeleven
49/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
50/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
51/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
52/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Podo: Il vincitore Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, secondo posto Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Podo: Il vincitore Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, secondo posto Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
53/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
54/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
55/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing

Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing
56/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
57/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
58/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
59/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
60/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
61/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
62/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
63/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
64/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
65/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
66/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
67/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Haslam, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC
68/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
69/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
70/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
71/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
72/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
73/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
74/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pole position di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, secondo posto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Pole position di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, secondo posto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
75/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
76/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR

Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
77/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
78/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
79/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
80/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
81/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
82/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Geese

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Geese
83/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing

Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
84/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
85/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
86/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
87/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
88/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
89/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
90/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
91/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
92/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
93/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
94/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
95/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
96/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team

Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team
97/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
98/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
99/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
100/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
101/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
102/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha

Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
103/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
104/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
105/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
106/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
107/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
108/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha

Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
109/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
110/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
111/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
112/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
113/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
114/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
115/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha

Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
116/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati

Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
117/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
118/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
119/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
120/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
121/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
122/122

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea: “Gara 2 davvero strana, non avevo riferimenti”

Articolo precedente

Rea: “Gara 2 davvero strana, non avevo riferimenti”
