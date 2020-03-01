Fotogallery: il primo round della SBK 2020 a Phillip Island
Ecco le immagini più belle della prima uscita stagionale della SBK 2020, andata in scena sul tracciato australiano di Phillip Island.
Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC crash
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC crash
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Podo: Il vincitore Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha, secondo posto Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Second place Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takumi Takahashi, MIE Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Haslam, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pole position di Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, secondo posto Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, terzo posto Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Sandro Cortese, Outdo Kawasaki TPR
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Geese
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Xavi Fores, Kawasaki Piccetti Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Leon Camier, Barni Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Team Goeleven
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Loris Baz, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michael van Der Mark, Pata Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Chaz Davies, ARUBA.IT Racing Ducati
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Eugene Laverty, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riguardo questo articolo
|Serie
|WSBK
|Evento
|Phillip Island
|Location
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
Fotogallery: il primo round della SBK 2020 a Phillip Island
Controllo corsa
|Sessione
|Data
|
Ora locale
La tua ora
|Contenuto
|SBK Libere 1
|
gio 27 feb
ven 28 feb
|
23:30
10:30
|
|SSP Libere 1
|
ven 28 feb
ven 28 feb
|
00:30
11:30
|
|SBK Libere 2
|
ven 28 feb
ven 28 feb
|
04:00
15:00
|
|SSP Libere 2
|
ven 28 feb
ven 28 feb
|
05:00
16:00
|
|SBK Libere 3
|
ven 28 feb
sab 29 feb
|
23:00
10:00
|
|SSP Libere 3
|
ven 28 feb
sab 29 feb
|
23:35
10:35
|
|SBK Super Pole
|
sab 29 feb
sab 29 feb
|
01:15
12:15
|
|SSP Super Pole
|
sab 29 feb
sab 29 feb
|
01:55
12:55
|
|SBK Gara 1
|
sab 29 feb
sab 29 feb
|
04:00
15:00
|
|SBK SuperPole Gara
|
dom 1 mar
dom 1 mar
|
01:00
12:00
|
|SSP Gara
|
dom 1 mar
dom 1 mar
|
02:15
13:15
|
|SBK Gara 2
|
dom 1 mar
dom 1 mar
|
04:00
15:00
|
Di tendenza
Calendario
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Motorizzato
|
12 marBiglietti
|
19 marBiglietti
|
2 aprBiglietti
|
30 aprBiglietti
|
7 magBiglietti
|
21 magBiglietti