Fotogallery WRC | Il ricordo di Craig Breen

Il mondo dei rally è stato scosso oggi da una notizia che non avremmo mai voluto darvi: Craig Breen ha perso la vita per le conseguenze di un incidente avvenuto mentre effettuava un test con la sua Hyundai. Ricordiamolo con una carrellata delle immagini più belle della sua carriera.

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
1/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
2/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Squadra Mondiale Rally Hyundai
3/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
4/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
5/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team
6/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
7/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
8/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
9/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team
10/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
11/186

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
12/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
13/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team
14/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
15/186

Foto di: Tomasz Kaliński

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
16/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
17/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
18/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
19/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
20/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
21/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
22/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford WRT, Kalle Rovanperä, TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT
23/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
24/186

Foto di: Tomasz Kaliński

Craig Breen, James Fulton, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
25/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
26/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
27/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
28/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
29/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
30/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
31/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
32/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
33/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
34/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
35/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
36/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 alla cermonia di benvenuto
37/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
38/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
39/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
40/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
41/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
42/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
43/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
44/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
45/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
46/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
47/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
48/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
49/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
50/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
51/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
52/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
53/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
54/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Esapekka Lappi, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT, Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
55/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
56/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
57/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
58/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
59/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
60/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
61/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
62/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
63/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
64/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
65/186

Foto di: Tomasz Kaliński

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
66/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
67/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
68/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
69/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
70/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
71/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
72/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
73/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
74/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
75/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
76/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
77/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
78/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
79/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
80/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Ford Puma Rally1
81/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
82/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
83/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
84/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
85/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
86/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
87/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Hyundai World Rally Team
88/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
89/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
90/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
91/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
92/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
93/186

Foto di: M - Sport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
94/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Podio: Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
95/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
96/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
97/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
98/186

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
99/186

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
100/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
101/186

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
102/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport, Martijn Wydaeghe
103/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
104/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
105/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
106/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
107/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
108/186

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
109/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
110/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
111/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport, Hyundai i20 R5
112/186

Foto di: ACI Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai I20 R5, #42
113/186

Foto di: ACI Sport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
114/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
115/186

Foto di: Romain Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
116/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
117/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
118/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
119/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
120/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
121/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
122/186

Foto di: Helena El Mokni / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
123/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
124/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Breen Craig, Wydaeghe Martijn, Hyundai i20, Monza Rally Show
125/186

Foto di: Monza Rally Show

Craig Breen, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai i20
126/186

Foto di: Monza Rally Show

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
127/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
128/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
129/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
130/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Paul Nagle, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
131/186

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Hyundai Motorsport
132/186

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
133/186
Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
134/186
Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
135/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
136/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
137/186
Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
138/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
139/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
140/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
141/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
142/186

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
143/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
144/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
145/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
146/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
147/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
148/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
149/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
150/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
151/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
152/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
153/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
154/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
155/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
156/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
157/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
158/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
159/186

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
160/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
161/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
162/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
163/186

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Martin Scott, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
164/186

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
165/186

Foto di: Sutton Motorsport Images

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
166/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
167/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
168/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
169/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
170/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
171/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
172/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team with Yves Matton, Citroën Motorsport
173/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
174/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
175/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
176/186

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
177/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
178/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
179/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
180/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
181/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën DS3 WRC, Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team
182/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Citroën World Rally Team
183/186

Foto di: Citroën Communication

Craig Breen, Peugeot 208 T16, Peugeot Rally Academy
184/186

Foto di: Ufficio stampa ERC

Craig Breen e Martin Scott, Peugeot 208 T16 R6
185/186

Foto di: Wilfried Marcon - DPPI

Craig Breen and Scott Martin, Ford Fiesta WRC
186/186

Foto di: XPB Images

