Fotogallery WRC | All'incerto Rally Acropoli vince Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
1/ 65
Podio: vincitori Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con il team
2/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Podio: vincitori Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
3/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
4/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Vincitore Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
5/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Vincitore Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
6/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
7/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
8/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
9/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
10/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
11/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
12/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
13/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
14/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
15/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
16/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
17/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
18/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
19/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
20/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
21/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
22/ 65
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
23/ 65
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
24/ 65
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
25/ 65
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
26/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
27/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
28/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
29/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
30/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
31/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
32/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
33/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
34/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team
35/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
36/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
37/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
38/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
39/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
40/ 65
Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Mikołaj Marczyk, Szymon Gospodarczyk, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
41/ 65
Foto di: Mikołaj Marczyk
Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
42/ 65
Foto di: Kajto.pl
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
43/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
44/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
45/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
46/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
47/ 65
Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
48/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
49/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
50/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
51/ 65
Foto di: Toyota Racing
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
52/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
53/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
54/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
55/ 65
Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
56/ 65
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
57/ 65
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
58/ 65
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
59/ 65
Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
60/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
61/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
62/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
63/ 65
Foto di: M - Sport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
64/ 65
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
65/ 65
Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport