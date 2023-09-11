Fotogallery WRC | All'incerto Rally Acropoli vince Rovanpera

Iscriviti
Ecco la selezione delle foto più belle del Rally dell'Acropoli 2023 del WRC, vinto da Kalle Rovanpera davanti al compagno di squadra Elfyn Evans e a Dani Sordo.

Giacomo Rauli
Di:
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
1/65
Podio: vincitori Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con il team
Podio: vincitori Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 con il team
2/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Podio: vincitori Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Podio: vincitori Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
3/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
4/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Vincitore Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Vincitore Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
5/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Vincitore Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Vincitore Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
6/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
7/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
8/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
9/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
10/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
11/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
12/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
13/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
14/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
15/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
16/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
17/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
18/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
19/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
20/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
21/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
22/65

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
23/65

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
24/65

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
25/65

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Adrien Fourmaux, Alexandre Coria, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
26/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
27/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
28/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
29/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
30/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
31/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
32/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Pierre-Louis Loubet, Nicolas Gilsoul, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
33/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
34/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team
Esapekka Lappi, Hyundai World Rally Team
35/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
36/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
37/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
38/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Gus Greensmith, Jonas Andersson, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
39/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
40/65

Foto di: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Mikołaj Marczyk, Szymon Gospodarczyk, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Mikołaj Marczyk, Szymon Gospodarczyk, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
41/65

Foto di: Mikołaj Marczyk

Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
42/65

Foto di: Kajto.pl

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
43/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
44/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Kajetan Kajetanowicz, Maciej Szczepaniak, Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
45/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
Yohan Rossel, Arnaud Dunand, PH Sport Citroen C3 Rally2
46/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
Andreas Mikkelsen, Torstein Eriksen, Toksport WRT 3 Skoda Fabia Evo Rally2
47/65

Foto di: Red Bull Content Pool

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
48/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
49/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Sébastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
50/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
51/65

Foto di: Toyota Racing

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
52/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
53/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
54/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
55/65

Foto di: Vincent Thuillier / Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Dani Sordo, Candido Carrera, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
56/65

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
57/65

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
58/65

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
59/65

Foto di: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
60/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
61/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
Jourdan Serderidis, Frédéric Miclotte, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1
62/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
Grégoire Munster, Louis Louka, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Fiesta Rally2
63/65

Foto di: M - Sport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
64/65

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1
65/65

Foto di: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

