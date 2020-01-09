WRC
Rally d'Australia
14 nov
-
17 nov
Evento concluso
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
22 gen
-
26 gen
Prossimo evento tra
12 giorni
WRC
Rally di Svezia
13 feb
-
16 feb
Prossimo evento tra
34 giorni
WRC
Rally del Messico
12 mar
-
15 mar
Prossimo evento tra
62 giorni
WRC
Rally del Chile
16 apr
-
19 apr
Prossimo evento tra
97 giorni
WRC
Rally d'Argentina
30 apr
-
03 apr
Prossimo evento tra
111 giorni
WRC
Rally del Portogallo
21 mag
-
24 mag
Prossimo evento tra
132 giorni
WRC
Rally d'Italia
04 giu
-
07 giu
Prossimo evento tra
146 giorni
WRC
Rally del Kenya
16 lug
-
19 lug
Prossimo evento tra
188 giorni
WRC
Rally di Finlandia
06 ago
-
09 ago
Prossimo evento tra
209 giorni
WRC
Rally di Nuova Zelanda
03 set
-
06 set
Prossimo evento tra
237 giorni
WRC
Rally di Turchia
24 set
-
27 set
Prossimo evento tra
258 giorni
WRC
Rally di Germania
15 ott
-
18 ott
Prossimo evento tra
279 giorni
WRC
Rally di Gran Bretagna
29 ott
-
01 nov
Prossimo evento tra
293 giorni
WRC
Rally del Giappone
19 nov
-
22 nov
Prossimo evento tra
314 giorni
Fotogallery: tutte le livree di M-Sport nel WRC

Fotogallery: tutte le livree di M-Sport nel WRC
9 gen 2020, 13:29

Ecco tutte le livree usate dal team britannico che ha sede a Cockermouth dal 2006, anno in cui iniziò a correre nel WRC, a oggi, con i colori della Fiesta WRC Plus appena svelati.

Pieter Tsjoen ed Eddy Chevalier

Pieter Tsjoen ed Eddy Chevalier
1/14

Foto di: Alessio Morgese

Jari-Matti Latvala e Miikka Anttila, Stobart M-Sport Ford Rally Team, Ford Focus WRC

Jari-Matti Latvala e Miikka Anttila, Stobart M-Sport Ford Rally Team, Ford Focus WRC
2/14

Foto di: Stobart Motorsport

Matthew Wilson e Scott Martin, Stobart VK M-Sport Ford Rally Team Ford Focus RS WRC 08

Matthew Wilson e Scott Martin, Stobart VK M-Sport Ford Rally Team Ford Focus RS WRC 08
3/14

Foto di: Stobart Motorsport

Matthew Wilson e Scott Martin, Ford Focus RS WRC 08, Stobart VK M-Sport Ford Rally Team

Matthew Wilson e Scott Martin, Ford Focus RS WRC 08, Stobart VK M-Sport Ford Rally Team
4/14

Foto di: XPB Images

Mads Ostberg e Jonas Andersson, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, M-Sport Stobart Ford World Rally Team

Mads Ostberg e Jonas Andersson, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, M-Sport Stobart Ford World Rally Team
5/14

Foto di: XPB Images

Ott Tanak e Kuldar Sikk, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team

Ott Tanak e Kuldar Sikk, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
6/14

Foto di: Ford Motor Company

Mads Ostberg e Jonas Andersson, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team

Mads Ostberg e Jonas Andersson, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team
7/14

Foto di: XPB Images

Mikko Hirvonen e Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC

Mikko Hirvonen e Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
8/14

Foto di: M - Sport

Ott Tanak e Molder Raigo, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC

Ott Tanak e Molder Raigo, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
9/14

Foto di: M - Sport

Eric Camilli, Benjamin Veillas, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC

Eric Camilli, Benjamin Veillas, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
10/14

Foto di: M - Sport

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Ford Fiesta WRC, M-Sport

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Ford Fiesta WRC, M-Sport
11/14

Foto di: M - Sport

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
12/14

Foto di: M - Sport

La nuova livrea M-Sport Ford

La nuova livrea M-Sport Ford
13/14

Foto di: M - Sport

Livrea M-Sport

Livrea M-Sport
14/14

Foto di: M - Sport

WRC: M-Sport svela la livrea 2020 delle Fiesta di Lappi e Suninen

WRC: M-Sport svela la livrea 2020 delle Fiesta di Lappi e Suninen
