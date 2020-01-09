Fotogallery: tutte le livree di M-Sport nel WRC
Ecco tutte le livree usate dal team britannico che ha sede a Cockermouth dal 2006, anno in cui iniziò a correre nel WRC, a oggi, con i colori della Fiesta WRC Plus appena svelati.
Pieter Tsjoen ed Eddy Chevalier
1/14
Foto di: Alessio Morgese
Jari-Matti Latvala e Miikka Anttila, Stobart M-Sport Ford Rally Team, Ford Focus WRC
2/14
Foto di: Stobart Motorsport
Matthew Wilson e Scott Martin, Stobart VK M-Sport Ford Rally Team Ford Focus RS WRC 08
3/14
Foto di: Stobart Motorsport
Matthew Wilson e Scott Martin, Ford Focus RS WRC 08, Stobart VK M-Sport Ford Rally Team
4/14
Foto di: XPB Images
Mads Ostberg e Jonas Andersson, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, M-Sport Stobart Ford World Rally Team
5/14
Foto di: XPB Images
Ott Tanak e Kuldar Sikk, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
6/14
Foto di: Ford Motor Company
Mads Ostberg e Jonas Andersson, Ford Fiesta RS WRC, Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team
7/14
Foto di: XPB Images
Mikko Hirvonen e Jarmo Lehtinen, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
8/14
Foto di: M - Sport
Ott Tanak e Molder Raigo, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
9/14
Foto di: M - Sport
Eric Camilli, Benjamin Veillas, M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC
10/14
Foto di: M - Sport
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Ford Fiesta WRC, M-Sport
11/14
Foto di: M - Sport
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
12/14
Foto di: M - Sport
La nuova livrea M-Sport Ford
13/14
Foto di: M - Sport
Livrea M-Sport
14/14
Foto di: M - Sport
