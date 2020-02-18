Eventi più importanti
Fotogallery: la terribile carambola di Ryan Newman a Daytona

18 feb 2020, 10:00

Ecco le immagini della terribile carambola di cui è stato protagonista Ryan Newman nel finale della 500 Miglia di Daytona. Il pilota è ricoverato in ospedale, ma non è in pericolo di vita.

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
1/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
2/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
3/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
4/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
5/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
6/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
7/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
8/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
9/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
10/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
11/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
12/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
13/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
14/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
15/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
16/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
17/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
18/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
19/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
20/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
21/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
22/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
23/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
24/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
25/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
26/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
27/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
28/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
29/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
30/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
31/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries

L'incidente di Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
32/32

Foto di: Nigel Kinrade / Motorsport Images

NASCAR: Newman in condizioni serie dopo un bruttissimo incidente

NASCAR: Newman in condizioni serie dopo un bruttissimo incidente

Serie NASCAR Cup
Evento Daytona Clash
Piloti Ryan Newman

NASCAR Cup Prossima sessione

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 feb - 17 feb

