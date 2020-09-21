MotoGP
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
MotoGP / GP dell'Emilia Romagna / Ultime notizie

Sfortuna Miller: fermato da un tear-off di Quartararo

Sfortuna Miller: fermato da un tear-off di Quartararo
Jack Miller abandonó en Misano en la sexta vuelta después de que uno de los protectores de la visera del casco de Fabio Quartararo fuera succionado por su Ducati y obstruyera el filtro del aire.

L'australiano, partito bene dalla seconda posizione, è rimasto nelle prime posizioni nelle prime fasi della corsa, prima che uno sfortunato incidente condizionasse chiaramente le prestazioni del motore della sua Desmosedici GP.

Dopo essere stato superato da diversi piloti ed essersi stabilizzato in quinta posizione per quattro giri, il pilota del Pramac Racing ha notato che la sua moto perdeva potenza, fino al momento in cui lo ha lasciato solo con la spinta necessaria a raggiungere i box.

Dopo la gara, Miller si è rifiutato di andare a parlare con i giornalisti o con le televisioni, ma ha avuto tempo di pubblicare una foto con il tear-off di Quartararo sul suo profilo Instagram.

"Purtroppo, al secondo giro la mia moto ha risucchiato una visiera a strappo che ha bloccato il filtro dell'aria. A volte le cose possono essere veramente crudeli" ha spiegato il pilota di Townsville.

 

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
1/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
2/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Los 3 primeros clasificados: segundo Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, ganador de la pole Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, y tercero Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Los 3 primeros clasificados: segundo Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, ganador de la pole Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing, y tercero Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
3/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
4/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
5/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
6/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
7/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
8/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
9/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
10/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
11/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
12/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
13/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
14/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
15/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
16/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
17/17

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

