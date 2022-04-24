Articolo Precedente / MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti” Prossimo / Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di PortimaoMotoGP / GP del Portogallo Risultati
MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto
La vittoria di Portimao ha permesso al campione del mondo di portarsi in testa al Mondiale, a pari punti con Rins, quarto in Portogallo. Nella loro scia c'è anche Aleix Espargaro a -3. Tutto invariato tra Costruttori e Team, con Ducati e Suzuki a comandare.
Carica lettore audio
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|69
|7/9
|20/2
|8/8
|9/7
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Alex Rins
|69
|9/7
|11/5
|16/3
|20/2
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|66
|13/4
|7/9
|25/1
|5/11
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|61
|25/1
|5/11
|6/10
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Johann Zarco
|51
|8/8
|16/3
|-
|7/9
|20/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Joan Mir
|46
|10/6
|10/6
|13/4
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Brad Binder
|42
|20/2
|8/8
|10/6
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|39
|-
|25/1
|3/13
|-
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Jack Miller
|31
|-
|13/4
|2/14
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|31
|-
|1/15
|11/5
|11/5
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Marc Marquez
|31
|11/5
|-
|-
|10/6
|10/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|30
|16/3
|4/12
|-
|3/13
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Jorge Martin
|28
|-
|-
|20/2
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|25
|4/12
|-
|9/7
|6/10
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|17
|5/11
|9/7
|-
|-
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Luca Marini
|14
|3/13
|2/14
|5/11
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Alex Marquez
|13
|-
|3/13
|1/15
|-
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|12
|6/10
|-
|4/12
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Marco Bezzecchi
|8
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Andrea Dovizioso
|8
|2/14
|-
|-
|1/15
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Darryn Binder
|6
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Remy Gardner
|3
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Stefan Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Lorenzo Savadori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|106
|25
|16
|20
|25
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|KTM
|70
|20
|25
|10
|4
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Suzuki
|70
|10
|11
|16
|20
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Yamaha
|69
|7
|20
|8
|9
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Aprilia
|67
|13
|7
|25
|6
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Honda
|44
|16
|4
|4
|10
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Team Suzuki MotoGP
|115
|19
|21
|29
|33
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Aprilia Racing Team
|91
|17
|7
|34
|11
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|86
|12
|29
|8
|9
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|81
|20
|33
|13
|4
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Pramac Racing
|79
|8
|16
|20
|15
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Ducati Team
|62
|-
|14
|13
|27
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Gresini Racing
|61
|25
|5
|6
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Repsol Honda Team
|61
|27
|4
|-
|13
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Team LCR
|25
|6
|3
|5
|2
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Team VR46
|22
|3
|2
|12
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|RNF Racing
|14
|2
|6
|-
|1
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Tech 3
|3
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
condivisioni
commenti
Bet here
Articolo precedente
MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”
Prossimo Articolo
Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao
Carica commenti
condivisioni
commenti