Articolo Precedente / MotoGP | Marquez: "Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti" Prossimo / Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao
MotoGP / GP del Portogallo Risultati

MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto

La vittoria di Portimao ha permesso al campione del mondo di portarsi in testa al Mondiale, a pari punti con Rins, quarto in Portogallo. Nella loro scia c'è anche Aleix Espargaro a -3. Tutto invariato tra Costruttori e Team, con Ducati e Suzuki a comandare.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Quartararo e Rins in testa al Mondiale a braccetto
Carica lettore audio

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 France Fabio Quartararo 69 7/9 20/2 8/8 9/7 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Alex Rins 69 9/7 11/5 16/3 20/2 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro 66 13/4 7/9 25/1 5/11 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Enea Bastianini 61 25/1 5/11 6/10 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Johann Zarco 51 8/8 16/3 - 7/9 20/2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain Joan Mir 46 10/6 10/6 13/4 13/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 South Africa Brad Binder 42 20/2 8/8 10/6 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 39 - 25/1 3/13 - 11/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Australia Jack Miller 31 - 13/4 2/14 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 31 - 1/15 11/5 11/5 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Marc Marquez 31 11/5 - - 10/6 10/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Pol Espargaro 30 16/3 4/12 - 3/13 7/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Jorge Martin 28 - - 20/2 8/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Spain Maverick Viñales 25 4/12 - 9/7 6/10 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli 17 5/11 9/7 - - 3/13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy Luca Marini 14 3/13 2/14 5/11 - 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain Alex Marquez 13 - 3/13 1/15 - 9/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 12 6/10 - 4/12 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 8 - - 7/9 - 1/15 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 8 2/14 - - 1/15 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 South Africa Darryn Binder 6 - 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Australia Remy Gardner 3 1/15 - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain Raul Fernandez   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany Stefan Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy Lorenzo Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 106 25 16 20 25 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 KTM 70 20 25 10 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Suzuki 70 10 11 16 20 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Yamaha 69 7 20 8 9 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Aprilia 67 13 7 25 6 16 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Honda 44 16 4 4 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands Finland United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 115 19 21 29 33 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 91 17 7 34 11 22 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 86 12 29 8 9 28 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 81 20 33 13 4 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Pramac Racing 79 8 16 20 15 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Ducati Team 62 - 14 13 27 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 61 25 5 6 25 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Japan Repsol Honda Team 61 27 4 - 13 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 25 6 3 5 2 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy Team VR46 22 3 2 12 - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 14 2 6 - 1 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 3 1 - - - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”
Articolo precedente

MotoGP | Marquez: “Tutti si aspettano tanto da me, ma non siamo pronti”
Prossimo Articolo

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao

Fotogallery MotoGP | Grande battaglia sui saliscendi di Portimao
