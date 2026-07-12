MotoGP | Mondiale: Ogura e Marquez si avvicinano a Martin a -14 e -18
La doppietta del Sachsenring ha rilanciato prepotentemente Marc Marquez, che si è riportato a soli 18 punti dal leader Jorge Martin. Tra di loro però c'è anche Ai Ogura, a -14 dopo il terzo podio di fila. La classifica comunque è cortissima, con anche Bezzecchi e Di Giannantonio in soli 25 punti.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Foto di: Alexander Trienitz
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|208
|18
|27
|32
|13
|37
|-
|29
|4
|12
|21
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|194
|17
|16
|4
|11
|19
|10
|15
|13
|29
|34
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|190
|9
|25
|11
|12
|-
|-
|14
|37
|32
|13
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|186
|25
|31
|25
|20
|27
|14
|31
|7
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|184
|12
|25
|13
|21
|13
|32
|18
|4
|19
|20
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|R. Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Team
|159
|23
|6
|11
|14
|8
|6
|19
|6
|13
|32
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|148
|32
|10
|18
|6
|17
|9
|11
|29
|-
|1
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|143
|8
|2
|15
|9
|9
|20
|19
|17
|28
|3
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|87
|-
|13
|15
|25
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|11
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|79
|6
|5
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|11
|8
|6
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|76
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|-
|-
|9
|9
|12
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|76
|-
|8
|5
|7
|7
|20
|12
|5
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|64
|13
|-
|4
|11
|-
|9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|55
|2
|4
|-
|5
|15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|48
|3
|3
|3
|-
|1
|7
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|46
|8
|4
|2
|11
|2
|9
|2
|2
|3
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|34
|5
|7
|1
|11
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|26
|3
|-
|-
|1
|4
|3
|4
|-
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|1
|2
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|3
|-
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-
|4
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|12
|-
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|5
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|1
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|I. Lecuona Gresini Racing
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|J. Folger Tech 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|M. Pirro Gresini Racing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia
|330
|32
|32
|37
|24
|37
|19
|37
|20
|29
|37
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ducati
|319
|19
|28
|22
|37
|22
|37
|23
|37
|37
|20
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|KTM
|190
|32
|10
|23
|14
|17
|18
|11
|29
|9
|12
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|109
|9
|7
|12
|11
|10
|15
|6
|14
|11
|6
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|69
|2
|6
|1
|5
|15
|11
|1
|8
|2
|8
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|394
|43
|58
|57
|33
|64
|14
|60
|11
|12
|27
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|353
|40
|22
|15
|25
|27
|16
|34
|19
|42
|66
|47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ducati Team
|333
|17
|27
|26
|21
|9
|20
|33
|54
|60
|16
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Team VR46
|230
|20
|29
|15
|32
|15
|41
|20
|6
|22
|20
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|212
|45
|10
|22
|17
|17
|18
|16
|35
|5
|6
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Gresini Racing
|172
|-
|21
|20
|32
|9
|32
|12
|14
|12
|11
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Honda HRC
|105
|9
|5
|12
|5
|10
|13
|7
|11
|19
|6
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Tech 3
|86
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|5
|-
|10
|10
|15
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Team LCR
|82
|8
|10
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|77
|3
|6
|-
|5
|19
|13
|-
|3
|-
|16
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Pramac Racing
|31
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|4
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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