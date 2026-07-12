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MotoGP | Mondiale: Ogura e Marquez si avvicinano a Martin a -14 e -18

La doppietta del Sachsenring ha rilanciato prepotentemente Marc Marquez, che si è riportato a soli 18 punti dal leader Jorge Martin. Tra di loro però c'è anche Ai Ogura, a -14 dopo il terzo podio di fila. La classifica comunque è cortissima, con anche Bezzecchi e Di Giannantonio in soli 25 punti.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Modificato:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 208 18 27 32 13 37 - 29 4 12 21 15 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 194 17 16 4 11 19 10 15 13 29 34 26 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 190 9 25 11 12 - - 14 37 32 13 37 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 186 25 31 25 20 27 14 31 7 - 6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 184 12 25 13 21 13 32 18 4 19 20 7 - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Spain R. Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Team 159 23 6 11 14 8 6 19 6 13 32 21 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 148 32 10 18 6 17 9 11 29 - 1 15 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 143 8 2 15 9 9 20 19 17 28 3 13 - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 87 - 13 15 25 2 12 - - - 11 9 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 79 6 5 12 4 6 10 3 11 8 6 8 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 76 4 1 17 8 9 - - 9 9 12 7 - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 76 - 8 5 7 7 20 12 5 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 64 13 - 4 11 - 9 5 6 5 5 6 - - - - - - - - - - -
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 55 2 4 - 5 15 11 - - - 8 10 - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 48 3 3 3 - 1 7 6 13 5 2 5 - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 46 8 4 2 11 2 9 2 2 3 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 34 5 7 1 11 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 26 3 - - 1 4 3 4 - 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 21 1 2 - - 4 2 - 3 - 7 2 - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 19 - - - - 1 1 1 8 - 4 4 - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 12 - - 1 - 3 - - 5 2 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 10 - - - - - 5 - 1 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 9 - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 5 - - - - - 4 - - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Germany J. Folger Tech 3   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy M. Pirro Gresini Racing   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Aprilia 330 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37 26 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Ducati 319 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20 37 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 KTM 190 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12 15 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 109 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6 8 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 69 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8 10 - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 394 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 12 27 15 - - - - - - - - - - -
2 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 353 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 42 66 47 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 333 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 60 16 50 - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Team VR46 230 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 22 20 10 - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 212 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 5 6 21 - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 172 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 12 11 9 - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Japan Honda HRC 105 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 19 6 8 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 France Tech 3 86 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 10 15 7 - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 82 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 5 2 5 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 77 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - 16 12 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Pramac Racing 31 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 2 4 5 - - - - - - - - - - -

 

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