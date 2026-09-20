MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin allunga a +12 su Marquez, Bezzecchi ora è a -42. Aprilia torna in testa al Costruttori
Grazie alla vittoria nella Sprint ed al secondo posto conquistatoin Austria, Jorge Martin ha ripreso la vetta della classifica, prendendosi 12 punti di margine su Marc Marquez, solo quinto domenica. Marco Bezzecchi conquista due podi, ma il suo gap sale a 42 lunghezze. Nel Costruttori Aprilia riscavalca Ducati di 10 punti.
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|306
|18
|27
|32
|13
|37
|-
|29
|4
|12
|21
|15
|32
|16
|18
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|294
|9
|25
|11
|12
|-
|-
|14
|37
|32
|13
|37
|10
|37
|37
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|264
|25
|31
|25
|20
|27
|14
|31
|7
|-
|6
|-
|23
|23
|9
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|234
|32
|10
|18
|6
|17
|9
|11
|29
|-
|1
|15
|15
|26
|20
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|230
|12
|25
|13
|21
|13
|32
|18
|4
|19
|20
|7
|15
|9
|15
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|222
|17
|16
|4
|11
|19
|10
|15
|13
|29
|34
|26
|9
|-
|-
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|R. Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Team
|203
|23
|6
|11
|14
|8
|6
|19
|6
|13
|32
|21
|25
|2
|13
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|158
|-
|13
|15
|25
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|11
|9
|19
|22
|25
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|156
|8
|2
|15
|9
|9
|20
|19
|17
|28
|3
|13
|-
|-
|-
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|115
|-
|8
|5
|7
|7
|20
|12
|5
|12
|-
|-
|-
|14
|15
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|98
|6
|5
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|11
|8
|6
|8
|7
|2
|8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|97
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|-
|-
|9
|9
|12
|7
|-
|8
|8
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|94
|13
|-
|4
|11
|-
|9
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|8
|6
|5
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|65
|3
|3
|3
|-
|1
|7
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|10
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|61
|2
|4
|-
|5
|15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|10
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|56
|8
|4
|2
|11
|2
|9
|2
|2
|3
|-
|3
|7
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|45
|5
|7
|1
|11
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|33
|3
|-
|-
|1
|4
|3
|4
|-
|11
|-
|-
|3
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-
|4
|4
|4
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|24
|1
|2
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|3
|-
|7
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|18
|-
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|1
|1
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|I. Lecuona Gresini Racing
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|T. Nakagami Honda HRC
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|J. Folger Tech 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|M. Pirro Gresini Racing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia
|442
|32
|32
|37
|24
|37
|19
|37
|20
|29
|37
|26
|37
|23
|20
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ducati
|432
|19
|28
|22
|37
|22
|37
|23
|37
|37
|20
|37
|19
|37
|37
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|KTM
|277
|32
|10
|23
|14
|17
|18
|11
|29
|9
|12
|15
|15
|26
|20
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|146
|9
|7
|12
|11
|10
|15
|6
|14
|11
|6
|8
|10
|10
|8
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|84
|2
|6
|1
|5
|15
|11
|1
|8
|2
|8
|10
|4
|5
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|570
|43
|58
|57
|33
|64
|14
|60
|11
|12
|27
|15
|55
|39
|27
|55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ducati Team
|450
|17
|27
|26
|21
|9
|20
|33
|54
|60
|16
|50
|10
|37
|37
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|425
|40
|22
|15
|25
|27
|16
|34
|19
|42
|66
|47
|34
|2
|13
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|328
|45
|10
|22
|17
|17
|18
|16
|35
|5
|6
|21
|23
|32
|25
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Team VR46
|286
|20
|29
|15
|32
|15
|41
|20
|6
|22
|20
|10
|22
|9
|18
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Gresini Racing
|282
|-
|21
|20
|32
|9
|32
|12
|14
|12
|11
|9
|19
|36
|40
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Honda HRC
|134
|9
|5
|12
|5
|10
|13
|7
|11
|19
|6
|8
|10
|6
|8
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Tech 3
|112
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|5
|-
|10
|10
|15
|7
|3
|8
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Team LCR
|110
|8
|10
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|13
|5
|2
|5
|6
|12
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|85
|3
|6
|-
|5
|19
|13
|-
|3
|-
|15
|12
|-
|3
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Pramac Racing
|46
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|4
|5
|6
|5
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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