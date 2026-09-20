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MotoGP | Mondiale: Martin allunga a +12 su Marquez, Bezzecchi ora è a -42. Aprilia torna in testa al Costruttori

Grazie alla vittoria nella Sprint ed al secondo posto conquistatoin Austria, Jorge Martin ha ripreso la vetta della classifica, prendendosi 12 punti di margine su Marc Marquez, solo quinto domenica. Marco Bezzecchi conquista due podi, ma il suo gap sale a 42 lunghezze. Nel Costruttori Aprilia riscavalca Ducati di 10 punti.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Pubblicato:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 306 18 27 32 13 37 - 29 4 12 21 15 32 16 18 32 - - - - - - -
2 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 294 9 25 11 12 - - 14 37 32 13 37 10 37 37 20 - - - - - - -
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 264 25 31 25 20 27 14 31 7 - 6 - 23 23 9 23 - - - - - - -
4 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 234 32 10 18 6 17 9 11 29 - 1 15 15 26 20 25 - - - - - - -
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 230 12 25 13 21 13 32 18 4 19 20 7 15 9 15 7 - - - - - - -
6 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 222 17 16 4 11 19 10 15 13 29 34 26 9 - - 19 - - - - - - -
7 Spain R. Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Team 203 23 6 11 14 8 6 19 6 13 32 21 25 2 13 4 - - - - - - -
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 158 - 13 15 25 2 12 - - - 11 9 19 22 25 5 - - - - - - -
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 156 8 2 15 9 9 20 19 17 28 3 13 - - - 13 - - - - - - -
10 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 115 - 8 5 7 7 20 12 5 12 - - - 14 15 10 - - - - - - -
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 98 6 5 12 4 6 10 3 11 8 6 8 7 2 8 2 - - - - - - -
12 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 97 4 1 17 8 9 - - 9 9 12 7 - 8 8 5 - - - - - - -
13 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 94 13 - 4 11 - 9 5 6 5 5 6 8 6 5 11 - - - - - - -
14 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 65 3 3 3 - 1 7 6 13 5 2 5 6 10 - 1 - - - - - - -
15 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 61 2 4 - 5 15 11 - - - 8 10 - - 6 - - - - - - - -
16 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 56 8 4 2 11 2 9 2 2 3 - 3 7 - 3 - - - - - - - -
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 45 5 7 1 11 5 5 - - - - - - 2 - 9 - - - - - - -
18 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 33 3 - - 1 4 3 4 - 11 - - 3 4 - - - - - - - - -
19 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 28 - - - - 1 1 1 8 - 4 4 4 5 - - - - - - - - -
20 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 24 1 2 - - 4 2 - 3 - 7 2 - 3 - - - - - - - - -
21 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 18 - - 1 - 3 - - 5 2 - 1 2 - 4 - - - - - - - -
22 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 10 - - - - - 5 - 1 1 3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 9 - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 6 - - - - - 4 - - - 1 - 1 - - - - - - - - - -
25 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 5 - - - - - - - - - - - 3 - 2 - - - - - - - -
26 Japan T. Nakagami Honda HRC 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3 - - - - - - -
27 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Germany J. Folger Tech 3   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
29 Italy L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
30 Italy M. Pirro Gresini Racing   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Aprilia 442 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 29 37 26 37 23 20 32 - - - - - - -
2 Ducati 432 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 37 20 37 19 37 37 20 - - - - - - -
3 KTM 277 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 9 12 15 15 26 20 26 - - - - - - -
4 Honda 146 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 11 6 8 10 10 8 9 - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 84 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 2 8 10 4 5 6 - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 570 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 12 27 15 55 39 27 55 - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ducati Team 450 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 60 16 50 10 37 37 33 - - - - - - -
3 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 425 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 42 66 47 34 2 13 23 - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 328 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 5 6 21 23 32 25 36 - - - - - - -
5 Italy Team VR46 286 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 22 20 10 22 9 18 7 - - - - - - -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 282 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 12 11 9 19 36 40 15 - - - - - - -
7 Japan Honda HRC 134 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 19 6 8 10 6 8 5 - - - - - - -
8 France Tech 3 112 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 10 15 7 3 8 10 5 - - - - - - -
9 Monaco Team LCR 110 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 5 2 5 6 12 - 10 - - - - - - -
10 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 85 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - 15 12 - 3 6 - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Pramac Racing 46 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 2 4 5 6 5 4 - - - - - - - -

 

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