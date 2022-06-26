Articolo Precedente / MotoGP | Mea culpa di Quartararo: “Che stupido errore da pivello!” Prossimo / MotoGP | Quartararo penalizzato: long lap penalty a SilverstoneMotoGP / GP d'Olanda Risultati
MotoGP | Mondiale: Aleix Espargaro torna a -21 da Quartararo
L'errore di Quartararo accorcia la classifica: la bella rimonta di Assen permette ad Aleix Espargaro di ridurre a 21 punti il gap. Occhio però anche al balzo di Bagnaia, che torna quarto e a -66. La Ducati continua a dettare legge nella classifica Costruttori, mentre è l'Aprilia a comandare tra i team, forte anche del primo podio di Maverick Vinales.
Carica lettore audio
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|172
|7/9
|20/2
|8/8
|9/7
|25/1
|20/2
|13/4
|20/2
|25/1
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|151
|13/4
|7/9
|25/1
|5/11
|16/3
|16/3
|16/3
|16/3
|11/5
|13/4
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Johann Zarco
|114
|8/8
|16/3
|-
|7/9
|20/2
|-
|11/5
|13/4
|16/3
|20/2
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|106
|-
|1/15
|11/5
|11/5
|8/8
|25/1
|-
|25/1
|-
|-
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|105
|25/1
|5/11
|6/10
|25/1
|-
|8/8
|25/1
|-
|-
|6/10
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Brad Binder
|93
|20/2
|8/8
|10/6
|4/12
|-
|6/10
|8/8
|9/7
|8/8
|9/7
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Jack Miller
|91
|-
|13/4
|2/14
|16/3
|-
|11/5
|20/2
|1/15
|2/14
|16/3
|10/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Joan Mir
|77
|10/6
|10/6
|13/4
|13/4
|-
|10/6
|-
|-
|13/4
|-
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Alex Rins
|75
|9/7
|11/5
|16/3
|20/2
|13/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|71
|-
|25/1
|3/13
|-
|11/5
|4/12
|-
|7/9
|7/9
|7/9
|7/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Jorge Martin
|70
|-
|-
|20/2
|8/8
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|20/2
|10/6
|9/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|62
|4/12
|-
|9/7
|6/10
|6/10
|2/14
|6/10
|4/12
|9/7
|-
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Marc Marquez
|60
|11/5
|-
|-
|10/6
|10/6
|13/4
|10/6
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|55
|-
|-
|7/9
|-
|1/15
|7/9
|4/12
|11/5
|-
|5/11
|20/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Luca Marini
|52
|3/13
|2/14
|5/11
|-
|4/12
|-
|7/9
|10/6
|10/6
|11/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|42
|6/10
|-
|4/12
|2/14
|-
|9/7
|9/7
|8/8
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Pol Espargaro
|40
|16/3
|4/12
|-
|3/13
|7/9
|5/11
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Alex Marquez
|27
|-
|3/13
|1/15
|-
|9/7
|3/13
|2/14
|2/14
|6/10
|-
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|25
|5/11
|9/7
|-
|-
|3/13
|1/15
|1/15
|-
|3/13
|3/13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3/13
|5/11
|-
|8/8
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Darryn Binder
|10
|-
|6/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Andrea Dovizioso
|10
|2/14
|-
|-
|1/15
|5/11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Remy Gardner
|9
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|2/14
|-
|-
|-
|5/11
|1/15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Raul Fernandez
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|4/12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Stefan Bradl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|Michele Pirro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|Lorenzo Savadori
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Ducati
|246
|25
|16
|20
|25
|20
|25
|25
|25
|20
|20
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Yamaha
|172
|7
|20
|8
|9
|25
|20
|13
|20
|25
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Aprilia
|155
|13
|7
|25
|6
|16
|16
|16
|16
|11
|13
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|KTM
|121
|20
|25
|10
|4
|11
|6
|8
|9
|8
|9
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Suzuki
|101
|10
|11
|16
|20
|13
|10
|-
|-
|13
|-
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Honda
|85
|16
|4
|4
|10
|10
|13
|10
|8
|6
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|213
|17
|7
|34
|11
|22
|18
|22
|20
|20
|13
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|197
|12
|29
|8
|9
|28
|21
|14
|20
|28
|28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Ducati Team
|197
|-
|14
|13
|27
|8
|36
|20
|26
|2
|16
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Pramac Racing
|184
|8
|16
|20
|15
|20
|-
|11
|16
|36
|30
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|164
|20
|33
|13
|4
|11
|10
|8
|16
|15
|16
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Team Suzuki MotoGP
|152
|19
|21
|29
|33
|13
|10
|-
|-
|13
|-
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Gresini Racing
|123
|25
|5
|6
|25
|-
|8
|28
|5
|-
|14
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Team VR46
|107
|3
|2
|12
|-
|5
|7
|11
|21
|10
|16
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Repsol Honda Team
|100
|27
|4
|-
|13
|17
|18
|15
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Team LCR
|69
|6
|3
|5
|2
|9
|12
|11
|10
|6
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|RNF Racing
|20
|2
|6
|-
|1
|5
|-
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Tech 3
|14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|6
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
condivisioni
commenti
Bet here
Articolo precedente
MotoGP | Mea culpa di Quartararo: “Che stupido errore da pivello!”
Prossimo Articolo
MotoGP | Quartararo penalizzato: long lap penalty a Silverstone
condivisioni
commenti