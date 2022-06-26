Biglietti
MotoGP / GP d'Olanda Risultati

MotoGP | Mondiale: Aleix Espargaro torna a -21 da Quartararo

L'errore di Quartararo accorcia la classifica: la bella rimonta di Assen permette ad Aleix Espargaro di ridurre a 21 punti il gap. Occhio però anche al balzo di Bagnaia, che torna quarto e a -66. La Ducati continua a dettare legge nella classifica Costruttori, mentre è l'Aprilia a comandare tra i team, forte anche del primo podio di Maverick Vinales.

Redazione Motorsport.com
Di:
MotoGP | Mondiale: Aleix Espargaro torna a -21 da Quartararo
Carica lettore audio

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 France Fabio Quartararo 172 7/9 20/2 8/8 9/7 25/1 20/2 13/4 20/2 25/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro 151 13/4 7/9 25/1 5/11 16/3 16/3 16/3 16/3 11/5 13/4 13/4 - - - - - - - - -
3 France Johann Zarco 114 8/8 16/3 - 7/9 20/2 - 11/5 13/4 16/3 20/2 3/13 - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 106 - 1/15 11/5 11/5 8/8 25/1 - 25/1 - - 25/1 - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Enea Bastianini 105 25/1 5/11 6/10 25/1 - 8/8 25/1 - - 6/10 5/11 - - - - - - - - -
6 South Africa Brad Binder 93 20/2 8/8 10/6 4/12 - 6/10 8/8 9/7 8/8 9/7 11/5 - - - - - - - - -
7 Australia Jack Miller 91 - 13/4 2/14 16/3 - 11/5 20/2 1/15 2/14 16/3 10/6 - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain Joan Mir 77 10/6 10/6 13/4 13/4 - 10/6 - - 13/4 - 8/8 - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain Alex Rins 75 9/7 11/5 16/3 20/2 13/4 - - - - - 6/10 - - - - - - - - -
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 71 - 25/1 3/13 - 11/5 4/12 - 7/9 7/9 7/9 7/9 - - - - - - - - -
11 Spain Jorge Martin 70 - - 20/2 8/8 - - - 3/13 20/2 10/6 9/7 - - - - - - - - -
12 Spain Maverick Viñales 62 4/12 - 9/7 6/10 6/10 2/14 6/10 4/12 9/7 - 16/3 - - - - - - - - -
13 Spain Marc Marquez 60 11/5 - - 10/6 10/6 13/4 10/6 6/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 55 - - 7/9 - 1/15 7/9 4/12 11/5 - 5/11 20/2 - - - - - - - - -
15 Italy Luca Marini 52 3/13 2/14 5/11 - 4/12 - 7/9 10/6 10/6 11/5 - - - - - - - - - -
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 42 6/10 - 4/12 2/14 - 9/7 9/7 8/8 - - 4/12 - - - - - - - - -
17 Spain Pol Espargaro 40 16/3 4/12 - 3/13 7/9 5/11 5/11 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain Alex Marquez 27 - 3/13 1/15 - 9/7 3/13 2/14 2/14 6/10 - 1/15 - - - - - - - - -
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli 25 5/11 9/7 - - 3/13 1/15 1/15 - 3/13 3/13 - - - - - - - - - -
20 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 18 - - - - - - 3/13 5/11 - 8/8 2/14 - - - - - - - - -
21 South Africa Darryn Binder 10 - 6/10 - - - - - - 4/12 - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso 10 2/14 - - 1/15 5/11 - - - - 2/14 - - - - - - - - - -
23 Australia Remy Gardner 9 1/15 - - - 2/14 - - - 5/11 1/15 - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain Raul Fernandez 5 - - - - - - - - 1/15 4/12 - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany Stefan Bradl   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 Italy Michele Pirro   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy Lorenzo Savadori   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Ducati 246 25 16 20 25 20 25 25 25 20 20 25 - - - - - - - - -
2 Yamaha 172 7 20 8 9 25 20 13 20 25 25 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Aprilia 155 13 7 25 6 16 16 16 16 11 13 16 - - - - - - - - -
4 KTM 121 20 25 10 4 11 6 8 9 8 9 11 - - - - - - - - -
5 Suzuki 101 10 11 16 20 13 10 - - 13 - 8 - - - - - - - - -
6 Honda 85 16 4 4 10 10 13 10 8 6 - 4 - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Qatar Indonesia Argentina United States Portugal Spain France Italy Spain Germany Netherlands United Kingdom Austria San Marino Spain Japan Thailand Australia Malaysia Spain
1 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 213 17 7 34 11 22 18 22 20 20 13 29 - - - - - - - - -
2 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 197 12 29 8 9 28 21 14 20 28 28 - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy Ducati Team 197 - 14 13 27 8 36 20 26 2 16 35 - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Pramac Racing 184 8 16 20 15 20 - 11 16 36 30 12 - - - - - - - - -
5 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 164 20 33 13 4 11 10 8 16 15 16 18 - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan Team Suzuki MotoGP 152 19 21 29 33 13 10 - - 13 - 14 - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Gresini Racing 123 25 5 6 25 - 8 28 5 - 14 7 - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Team VR46 107 3 2 12 - 5 7 11 21 10 16 20 - - - - - - - - -
9 Japan Repsol Honda Team 100 27 4 - 13 17 18 15 6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Monaco Team LCR 69 6 3 5 2 9 12 11 10 6 - 5 - - - - - - - - -
11 Malaysia RNF Racing 20 2 6 - 1 5 - - - 4 2 - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Tech 3 14 1 - - - 2 - - - 6 5 - - - - - - - - - -
