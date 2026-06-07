MotoGP | Mondiale: grazie allo strike delle Aprilia, Marquez torna a -72 da Bezzecchi
Proprio nel weekend del suo ritorno alla vittoria a Balaton Park, Marc Marquez è riuscito a recuperare ben 30 punti sul leader Marco Bezzecchi, steso alla prima curva dal clamoroso errore del compagno Jorge Martin. I due piloti dell'Aprilia restano separati dei 20 punti che li dividevano dopo la Sprint, ma l'ombra del #93 si avvicina.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|180
|25
|31
|25
|20
|27
|14
|31
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|160
|18
|27
|32
|13
|37
|-
|29
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|138
|12
|25
|13
|21
|13
|32
|18
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|132
|32
|10
|18
|6
|17
|9
|11
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|108
|9
|25
|11
|12
|-
|-
|14
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|105
|17
|16
|4
|11
|19
|10
|15
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|99
|8
|2
|15
|9
|9
|20
|19
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|R. Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Team
|93
|23
|6
|11
|14
|8
|6
|19
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|67
|-
|13
|15
|25
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|64
|-
|8
|5
|7
|7
|20
|12
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|57
|6
|5
|12
|4
|6
|10
|3
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|48
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|48
|13
|-
|4
|11
|-
|9
|5
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|40
|8
|4
|2
|11
|2
|9
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|37
|2
|4
|-
|5
|15
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|36
|3
|3
|3
|-
|1
|7
|6
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|34
|5
|7
|1
|11
|5
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|15
|3
|-
|-
|1
|4
|3
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|12
|1
|2
|-
|-
|4
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|1
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|I. Lecuona Gresini Racing
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|9
|-
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|J. Folger Tech 3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|M. Pirro Gresini Racing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28
|L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Telaio
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia
|238
|32
|32
|37
|24
|37
|19
|37
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ducati
|225
|19
|28
|22
|37
|22
|37
|23
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|KTM
|154
|32
|10
|23
|14
|17
|18
|11
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Honda
|84
|9
|7
|12
|11
|10
|15
|6
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Yamaha
|49
|2
|6
|1
|5
|15
|11
|1
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Team
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Aprilia Racing Team
|340
|43
|58
|57
|33
|64
|14
|60
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ducati Team
|207
|17
|27
|26
|21
|9
|20
|33
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|198
|40
|22
|15
|25
|27
|16
|34
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|180
|45
|10
|22
|17
|17
|18
|16
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Team VR46
|178
|20
|29
|15
|32
|15
|41
|20
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Gresini Racing
|140
|-
|21
|20
|32
|9
|32
|12
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Honda HRC
|72
|9
|5
|12
|5
|10
|13
|7
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Team LCR
|70
|8
|10
|4
|11
|6
|12
|6
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Tech 3
|54
|4
|1
|17
|8
|9
|5
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Yamaha Factory Racing
|49
|3
|6
|-
|5
|19
|13
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Pramac Racing
|20
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|1
|1
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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