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MotoGP | Mondiale: grazie allo strike delle Aprilia, Marquez torna a -72 da Bezzecchi

Proprio nel weekend del suo ritorno alla vittoria a Balaton Park, Marc Marquez è riuscito a recuperare ben 30 punti sul leader Marco Bezzecchi, steso alla prima curva dal clamoroso errore del compagno Jorge Martin. I due piloti dell'Aprilia restano separati dei 20 punti che li dividevano dopo la Sprint, ma l'ombra del #93 si avvicina.

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Pubblicato:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Foto di: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 180 25 31 25 20 27 14 31 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 160 18 27 32 13 37 - 29 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 138 12 25 13 21 13 32 18 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 132 32 10 18 6 17 9 11 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 108 9 25 11 12 - - 14 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 105 17 16 4 11 19 10 15 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 99 8 2 15 9 9 20 19 17 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Spain R. Fernandez Trackhouse Racing Team 93 23 6 11 14 8 6 19 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 67 - 13 15 25 2 12 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 64 - 8 5 7 7 20 12 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 57 6 5 12 4 6 10 3 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 48 4 1 17 8 9 - - 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 48 13 - 4 11 - 9 5 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 40 8 4 2 11 2 9 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 37 2 4 - 5 15 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 36 3 3 3 - 1 7 6 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 34 5 7 1 11 5 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 15 3 - - 1 4 3 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 12 1 2 - - 4 2 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 11 - - - - 1 1 1 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 9 - - - - - - - 9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 9 - - 1 - 3 - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
23 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 6 - - - - - 5 - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
24 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 4 - - - - - 4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
25 Germany J. Folger Tech 3   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
26 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
27 Italy M. Pirro Gresini Racing   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
28 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Telaio Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Aprilia 238 32 32 37 24 37 19 37 20 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Ducati 225 19 28 22 37 22 37 23 37 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 KTM 154 32 10 23 14 17 18 11 29 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Honda 84 9 7 12 11 10 15 6 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Yamaha 49 2 6 1 5 15 11 1 8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Team

Pos Team Punti Thailand Brazil United States Spain France Spain Italy Hungary Czech Republic Netherlands Germany United Kingdom Spain San Marino Austria Japan Indonesia Australia Malaysia Qatar Portugal Spain
1 Italy Aprilia Racing Team 340 43 58 57 33 64 14 60 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ducati Team 207 17 27 26 21 9 20 33 54 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 United States Trackhouse Racing Team 198 40 22 15 25 27 16 34 19 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Austria Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 180 45 10 22 17 17 18 16 35 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 Italy Team VR46 178 20 29 15 32 15 41 20 6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Italy Gresini Racing 140 - 21 20 32 9 32 12 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Japan Honda HRC 72 9 5 12 5 10 13 7 11 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Monaco Team LCR 70 8 10 4 11 6 12 6 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Tech 3 54 4 1 17 8 9 5 - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Japan Yamaha Factory Racing 49 3 6 - 5 19 13 - 3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Italy Pramac Racing 20 - - 1 - 4 1 1 13 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 

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