Iscriviti
MotoGP Shakedown Sepang
Fotogallery

Gallery MotoGP | Al via lo shakedown con le novità del 2024

Ecco le immagini della prima giornata di shakedown della MotoGP. A Sepang al via i primi test della stagione 2024, con tante novità portate dai team.

Lorenza D'Adderio
Autore Lorenza D'Adderio
Pubblicato

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing 
1 - 97

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
2 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
3 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
4 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
5 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
6 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
7 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
8 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
9 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
10 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
11 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
12 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
13 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
14 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
15 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
16 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
17 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
18 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
19 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
20 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
21 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
22 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
23 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
24 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
25 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
26 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
27 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
28 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
29 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
30 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
31 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
32 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
33 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
34 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
35 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
36 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
37 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
38 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team

Michel Pirro , Ducati Team
39 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
40 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
41 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
42 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
43 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
44 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
45 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
46 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
47 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
48 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
49 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
50 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
51 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
52 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
53 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
54 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
55 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
56 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
57 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
58 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
59 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
60 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
61 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
62 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
63 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
64 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
65 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
66 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
67 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
68 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
69 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
70 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
71 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
72 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
73 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
74 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
75 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
76 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
77 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
78 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
79 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
80 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team
81 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
82 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
83 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
84 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
86 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
87 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
88 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
89 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC

Stefan Bradl, Team HRC
90 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
91 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team

Michel Pirro, Ducati Team
92 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
93 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
94 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
95 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
96 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team
97 - 97

Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

condivisioni
commenti
Articolo precedente MotoGP | Lo shakedown svela i primi "segreti" di Honda ed Aprilia
Prossimo Articolo MotoGP | Shakedown Sepang, Day 1: Pedrosa precede Acosta di un soffio
Lorenza D'Adderio
More from
Lorenza D'Adderio
SBK | Rea: “Ho fatto esperimenti con la Yamaha, siamo a buon punto”

SBK | Rea: “Ho fatto esperimenti con la Yamaha, siamo a buon punto”

WSBK
Test a Portimao

SBK | Rea: “Ho fatto esperimenti con la Yamaha, siamo a buon punto” SBK | Rea: “Ho fatto esperimenti con la Yamaha, siamo a buon punto”

MotoGP | Morbidelli, la paura è passata: torna a casa

MotoGP | Morbidelli, la paura è passata: torna a casa

MotoGP

MotoGP | Morbidelli, la paura è passata: torna a casa MotoGP | Morbidelli, la paura è passata: torna a casa

SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2

SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2

WSBK
Test a Portimao

SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2 SBK | Test Portimao: zampata da record di Toprak nel Day 2

Ultime notizie

F1 | Sainz saluta la Ferrari: "Ci dividiamo, ma farò del mio meglio"

F1 | Sainz saluta la Ferrari: "Ci dividiamo, ma farò del mio meglio"

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Sainz saluta la Ferrari: "Ci dividiamo, ma farò del mio meglio" F1 | Sainz saluta la Ferrari: "Ci dividiamo, ma farò del mio meglio"

F1 | Ferrari-Hamilton, è tutto vero: annunciato l'ingaggio dal 2025

F1 | Ferrari-Hamilton, è tutto vero: annunciato l'ingaggio dal 2025

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Ferrari-Hamilton, è tutto vero: annunciato l'ingaggio dal 2025 F1 | Ferrari-Hamilton, è tutto vero: annunciato l'ingaggio dal 2025

F1 | Ufficiale: Lewis Hamilton lascia la Mercedes a fine 2024

F1 | Ufficiale: Lewis Hamilton lascia la Mercedes a fine 2024

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Ufficiale: Lewis Hamilton lascia la Mercedes a fine 2024 F1 | Ufficiale: Lewis Hamilton lascia la Mercedes a fine 2024

Abbiamo trovato con Google Earth incredibili vecchie piste da corsa

Abbiamo trovato con Google Earth incredibili vecchie piste da corsa

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia

Abbiamo trovato con Google Earth incredibili vecchie piste da corsa Abbiamo trovato con Google Earth incredibili vecchie piste da corsa