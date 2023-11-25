Fotogallery MotoGP | Martin spera ancora vincendo la Sprint di Valencia
Ecco le immagini più belle dell'ultima Sprint della stagione, che ha permesso a Jorge Martin di tenere il Mondiale ancora aperto grazie al suo nono successo nelle gare brevi, approfittando del contemporaneo quinto posto del leader Pecco Bagnaia.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Team Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Team Aprilia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Team Aprilia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Team Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pit Beirer, Direttore Motorsport KTM
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Team Aprilia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Team Aprilia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Team Aprilia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: