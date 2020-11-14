Fotogallery MotoGP: le qualifiche del GP di Valencia
Ecco le immagini più belle delle qualifiche del Gran Premio di Valencia, in cui Franco Morbidelli ha conquistato una splendida pole position, davanti a Jack Miller e Takaaki Nakagami. Joan Mir e Fabio Quartararo sono invece molto attardati e partiranno dalla quarta fila.
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: MotoGP
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: MotoGP
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: MotoGP
|Serie
|MotoGP
|Evento
|GP di Valencia
|Location
|Valencia
|Autore
|Lorenza D'Adderio