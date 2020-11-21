Fotogallery MotoGP: le qualifiche del GP del Portogallo
Ecco le più belle immagini delle qualifiche del Gran Premio del Portogallo, ultimo appuntamento della stagione MotoGP. A scattare dalla pole sarà Miguel Oliveira, che ottiene la prima partenza al palo della carriera. In prima fila anche Franco Morbidelli e Jack Miller, secondo e terzo rispettivamente.
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing, Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, terzo classificato Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, terzo classificato Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Polesitter Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, terzo classificato Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Mika Kallio, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Takaaki Nakagami, Team LCR Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Riguardo questo articolo
|Serie
|MotoGP
|Evento
|GP del Portogallo
|Location
|Algarve International Circuit
|Autore
|Lorenza D'Adderio