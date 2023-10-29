Fotogallery MotoGP | La Thailandia è terra di conquista per Martin
Ecco le immagini più belle del Gran Premio di Thailandia di MotoGP, che ha visto Jorge Martin concedere il bis dopo la vittoria di ieri nella Sprint.
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ragazze
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Squadra Repsol Honda
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Team Aprilia Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Foto di: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
