Indy 500, Carb Day: Pato O'Ward precede Scott Dixon
Il pilota della Arrow McLaren SP è stato il più rapido ed ha preceduto Scott Dixon di soli 0.7 mph. Newgarden è il più veloce dei piloti del team Penske con il settimo crono mentre Alonso è soltanto 23°.
O’Ward, considerato come rookie a Indy dopo la mancata qualificazione del 2019, è stato l’unico pilota a infrangere la barriera delle 225 mph girando in 225.355 mph al passaggio numero 84 e riuscendo così a precedere Scott Dixon di soli 0,7 mph.
Il due volte vincitore della Indy 500 con il team Chip Ganassi Racing ha preceduto Alexander Rossi e Takuma Sato, mentre un altro rookie come Oliver Askew ha conquistato la quinta posizione nella classifica dei tempi al volante della Arrow McLaren SP.
Sesto tempo per Zach Veach che ieri ha affermato di sentirsi a proprio agio nella vettura nel traffico ed ha dimostrato oggi queste parole.
Così come avvenuto in qualifica anche nel Carb Day Josef Newgarden è stato il più veloce dei piloti del team Penske con il settimo tempo mentre i suoi compagni di squadra hanno chiuso con il 14° (Pagenaud), 17° (Castroneves) e 24° (Power) riferimento.
Fernando Alonso ha chiuso proprio davanti a Power con il ventitreesimo tempo, mentre in grande difficoltà è parso Marco Andretti al volante di una vettura molto nervosa. Marcus Ericsson, Ben Hanley e James Hinchcliffe hanno percorso più di metà distanza di gara.
|
P
|
No
|
Nome
|
FL
|
Giri
|
Speed
|
Motore
|
Team
|
1
|
5
|
Pato O'Ward
|
11
|
84
|
225.355
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
2
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
37
|
59
|
224.646
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
3
|
27
|
Alexander Rossi
|
7
|
58
|
224.599
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
4
|
30
|
Takuma Sato
|
39
|
85
|
224.580
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
5
|
7
|
Oliver Askew
|
50
|
82
|
224.128
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
6
|
26
|
Zach Veach
|
3
|
73
|
223.957
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
7
|
1
|
Josef Newgarden
|
7
|
68
|
223.764
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
8
|
8
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
9
|
105
|
223.700
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
60
|
Jack Harvey
|
58
|
72
|
223.641
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
55
|
Alex Palou
|
44
|
91
|
223.570
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|
11
|
4
|
Charlie Kimball
|
38
|
79
|
223.491
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
12
|
29
|
James Hinchcliffe
|
8
|
103
|
223.461
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
13
|
88
|
Colton Herta
|
16
|
88
|
223.433
|
Honda
|
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|
14
|
22
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
72
|
89
|
223.419
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
15
|
20
|
Ed Carpenter
|
29
|
65
|
223.410
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
16
|
21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
58
|
92
|
223.385
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
17
|
3
|
Helio Castroneves
|
8
|
93
|
223.093
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
18
|
47
|
Conor Daly
|
8
|
78
|
223.010
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
19
|
14
|
Tony Kanaan
|
28
|
51
|
222.999
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
20
|
41
|
Dalton Kellett
|
14
|
73
|
222.951
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
21
|
18
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
74
|
95
|
222.806
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|
22
|
28
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
24
|
81
|
222.731
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
23
|
66
|
Fernando Alonso
|
41
|
72
|
222.680
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren SP
|
24
|
12
|
Will Power
|
73
|
81
|
222.578
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
25
|
15
|
Graham Rahal
|
3
|
71
|
222.158
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
26
|
45
|
Spencer Pigot
|
16
|
48
|
221.789
|
Honda
|
RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport
|
27
|
10
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
23
|
71
|
221.675
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
28
|
98
|
Marco Andretti
|
6
|
70
|
221.314
|
Honda
|
Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|
29
|
51
|
James Davison
|
53
|
64
|
220.889
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi
|
30
|
59
|
Max Chilton
|
55
|
80
|
220.666
|
Chevy
|
Carlin
|
31
|
67
|
JR Hildebrand
|
28
|
44
|
219.727
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
32
|
24
|
Sage Karam
|
5
|
38
|
219.396
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
33
|
81
|
Ben Hanley
|
10
|
104
|
217.984
|
Chevy
|
DragonSpeed USA
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda festeggia dopo aver conquistato la pole
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Michael Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, NTT P1 Award pole man
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA
Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
