MotoGP
G
MotoGP
GP d'Austria
14 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
MotoGP
GP di Stiria
21 ago
Libere 4 in
02 Ore
:
15 Minuti
:
28 Secondi
Guarda il calendario completo
WRC
G
WRC
Rally d'Estonia
04 set
Shakedown in
12 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
G
WRC
Rally di Turchia
18 set
Prossimo evento tra
26 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
WSBK
G
WSBK
Algarve
07 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
WSBK
Assen
21 ago
Postponed
Formula E
G
Formula E
ePrix di Berlino V
12 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
G
Formula E
ePrix di Berlino VI
13 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
WEC
G
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
G
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Misano
07 ago
Evento concluso
G
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Hungaroring
11 set
Prossimo evento tra
19 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
G
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Imola
25 lug
Evento concluso
G
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Nürburgring
04 set
Prossimo evento tra
12 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Vedi tutto:
Calendario Risultati Classifica
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Prove libere

Indy 500, Carb Day: Pato O'Ward precede Scott Dixon

Indy 500, Carb Day: Pato O'Ward precede Scott Dixon
Di:

Il pilota della Arrow McLaren SP è stato il più rapido ed ha preceduto Scott Dixon di soli 0.7 mph. Newgarden è il più veloce dei piloti del team Penske con il settimo crono mentre Alonso è soltanto 23°.

O’Ward, considerato come rookie a Indy dopo la mancata qualificazione del 2019, è stato l’unico pilota a infrangere la barriera delle 225 mph girando in 225.355 mph al passaggio numero 84 e riuscendo così a precedere Scott Dixon di soli 0,7 mph.

Il due volte vincitore della Indy 500 con il team Chip Ganassi Racing ha preceduto Alexander Rossi e Takuma Sato, mentre un altro rookie come Oliver Askew ha conquistato la quinta posizione nella classifica dei tempi al volante della Arrow McLaren SP.

Sesto tempo per Zach Veach che ieri ha affermato di sentirsi a proprio agio nella vettura nel traffico ed ha dimostrato oggi queste parole.

Così come avvenuto in qualifica anche nel Carb Day Josef Newgarden è stato il più veloce dei piloti del team Penske con il settimo tempo mentre i suoi compagni di squadra hanno chiuso con il 14° (Pagenaud), 17° (Castroneves) e 24° (Power) riferimento.

Fernando Alonso ha chiuso proprio davanti a Power con il ventitreesimo tempo, mentre in grande difficoltà è parso Marco Andretti al volante di una vettura molto nervosa. Marcus Ericsson, Ben Hanley e James Hinchcliffe hanno percorso più di metà distanza di gara.

P

No

Nome

FL

Giri

Speed

Motore

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

11

84

225.355

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

2

9

Scott Dixon

37

59

224.646

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

27

Alexander Rossi

7

58

224.599

Honda

Andretti Autosport

4

30

Takuma Sato

39

85

224.580

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

7

Oliver Askew

50

82

224.128

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

6

26

Zach Veach

3

73

223.957

Honda

Andretti Autosport

7

1

Josef Newgarden

7

68

223.764

Chevy

Team Penske

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

9

105

223.700

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

60

Jack Harvey

58

72

223.641

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

10

55

Alex Palou

44

91

223.570

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

11

4

Charlie Kimball

38

79

223.491

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

12

29

James Hinchcliffe

8

103

223.461

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

88

Colton Herta

16

88

223.433

Honda

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport

14

22

Simon Pagenaud

72

89

223.419

Chevy

Team Penske

15

20

Ed Carpenter

29

65

223.410

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

21

Rinus VeeKay

58

92

223.385

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

17

3

Helio Castroneves

8

93

223.093

Chevy

Team Penske

18

47

Conor Daly

8

78

223.010

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

14

Tony Kanaan

28

51

222.999

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

20

41

Dalton Kellett

14

73

222.951

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

21

18

Santino Ferrucci

74

95

222.806

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

24

81

222.731

Honda

Andretti Autosport

23

66

Fernando Alonso

41

72

222.680

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

24

12

Will Power

73

81

222.578

Chevy

Team Penske

25

15

Graham Rahal

3

71

222.158

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

26

45

Spencer Pigot

16

48

221.789

Honda

RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport

27

10

Felix Rosenqvist

23

71

221.675

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

98

Marco Andretti

6

70

221.314

Honda

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

29

51

James Davison

53

64

220.889

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi

30

59

Max Chilton

55

80

220.666

Chevy

Carlin

31

67

JR Hildebrand

28

44

219.727

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

32

24

Sage Karam

5

38

219.396

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

33

81

Ben Hanley

10

104

217.984

Chevy

DragonSpeed USA
Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
1/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
2/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
3/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
4/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
5/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
7/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
8/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
9/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
10/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
11/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport Honda

Spencer Pigot, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing w/ Citrone/Buhl Autosport Honda
12/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
13/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
14/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda festeggia dopo aver conquistato la pole

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda festeggia dopo aver conquistato la pole
15/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Michael Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Michael Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda
17/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, NTT P1 Award pole man

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda, NTT P1 Award pole man
18/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
19/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Fernando Alonso, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
20/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
21/22

Foto di: Michael L. Levitt LAT Photo USA

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda
22/22

Foto di: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

