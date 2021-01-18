Daytona: completate le formazioni di Tower-Starworks e Black Swan
Sulla Oreca LMP2 #8 saliranno anche Vaxivière e Buret assieme ai titolari Aubry-Farano, mentre per la Porsche #540 GTD Pappas potrà contare su Pilet-Ten Voorde-Lindsey.
Entriamo ufficialmente nella prima delle due settimane della 24h di Daytona e i team stanno sistemando le ultimissime caselle dei rispettivi puzzle.
Parliamo ovviamente delle formazioni con cui si presenteranno le squadre al primo round dell'IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 2021 in quel della Florida, dove è tutto quasi pronto.
In casa Tower Motorsport-Starworks erano già stati annunciati Gabriel Aubry e John Farano come piloti per la Oreca 07-Gibson #8 che per tutto l'anno sarà presente in Classe LMP2.
Sul prototipo saliranno anche Timothe Buret e Matthieu Vaxivière, entrambi al debutto a Daytona, anche se per il secondo non si tratta invece della prima esperienza in IMSA, avendo già preso parte ad un paio di gare endurance con la Cadillac DPi della Wayne Taylor Racing nel 2019.
Nella categoria GT Daytona c'è anche il team Black Swan Racing, che schiera la sua Porsche con sopra il proprietario-pilota Tim Pappas.
Oltre al caposquadra, la 911 GT3 R #540 potrà contare sull'espertissimo Patrick Pilet e Larry Ten Voorde; il primo è stato pilota della Casa di Weissach per anni, mentre il secondo è fresco di successo in Supercup, avendo anche presenziato nel FIA WEC, campionato in cui ha corso pure Patrick Lindsey, il quale completa l'equipaggio.
#54 BLACK SWAN RACING, Porsche 911 GT3 R, GTD: Jeroen Bleekemolen, Sven Muller, Trenton Estep
