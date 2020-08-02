Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
GP d'Austria
03 lug
-
05 lug
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Formula 1
GP di Stiria
10 lug
-
12 lug
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Formula 1
GP d'Ungheria
17 lug
-
19 lug
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Formula 1
GP di Gran Bretagna
31 lug
-
02 ago
Evento concluso
Riassunto Risultati
Formula 1
GP 70° Anniversario
07 ago
-
09 ago
Prossimo evento tra
4 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Formula 1
GP del Belgio
28 ago
-
30 ago
FP1 in
25 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Formula 1
GP d'Italia
04 set
-
06 set
FP1 in
32 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Formula 1
GP di Russia
25 set
-
27 set
FP1 in
53 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Formula 1
GP degli Stati Uniti
23 ott
-
25 ott
Canceled
Formula 1
GP del Messico
30 ott
-
01 nov
Canceled
Formula 1
GP del Brasile
13 nov
-
15 nov
Canceled
Formula 1
GP da Abu Dhabi
27 nov
-
29 nov
FP1 in
116 giorni
Guarda il calendario completo
Formula 1 / GP di Gran Bretagna / Risultati

Mondiale Piloti F1 2020: Hamilton scappa a +30 su Bottas

Mondiale Piloti F1 2020: Hamilton scappa a +30 su Bottas
2 ago 2020, 19:00

Con la vittoria di Silverstone e lo zero del compagno di squadra, il pilota della Mercedes ha già preso il largo. Verstappen ora insida Bottas a soli 6 punti.

Pos Pilota Punti Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 88 12/4 25/1 26/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 58 25/1 18/2 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 52 - 15/3 18/2 19/2 - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 36 16/3 10/5 - 10/5 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 33 18/2 - - 15/3 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Thailand Alexander Albon 26 - 12/4 10/5 4/8 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Mexico Sergio Perez 22 8/6 8/6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Canada Lance Stroll 20 - 6/7 12/4 2/9 - - - - - - - - - -
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 20 - 4/8 4/8 12/4 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 15 10/5 3/9 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Esteban Ocon 12 4/8 - - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Pierre Gasly 12 6/7 - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel 10 1/10 - 8/6 1/10 - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 1 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United Kingdom George Russell   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 France Romain Grosjean   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
