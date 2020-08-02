Mondiale Piloti F1 2020: Hamilton scappa a +30 su Bottas
2 ago 2020, 19:00
Con la vittoria di Silverstone e lo zero del compagno di squadra, il pilota della Mercedes ha già preso il largo. Verstappen ora insida Bottas a soli 6 punti.
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|88
|12/4
|25/1
|26/1
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|58
|25/1
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Max Verstappen
|52
|-
|15/3
|18/2
|19/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Lando Norris
|36
|16/3
|10/5
|-
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|33
|18/2
|-
|-
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alexander Albon
|26
|-
|12/4
|10/5
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Sergio Perez
|22
|8/6
|8/6
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Lance Stroll
|20
|-
|6/7
|12/4
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Daniel Ricciardo
|20
|-
|4/8
|4/8
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|15
|10/5
|3/9
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|12
|4/8
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|12
|6/7
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|10
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Daniil Kvyat
|1
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Kimi Raikkonen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|George Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
