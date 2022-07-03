Articolo Precedente / F1 | Verstappen: "Limitati i danni nonostante il fondo KO" Prossimo / F1 | Ferrari: Sainz si sblocca. E ora cosa succede?Formula 1 / GP di Gran Bretagna Risultati
F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen mantiene 43 punti su Leclerc
Max Verstappen è riuscito a limitare i danni nonostante il fondo rotto della sua Red Bull. Il settimo posto di Silverstone gli costa solo 6 punti su un Leclerc frenato dalla strategia della Ferrari e staccato di 43 lunghezze. Risale quarto nel Mondiale Sainz, ora a -11 dal compagno. Nel Costruttori il Cavallino recupera 13 lunghezze, ma rimane a 63 punti dalla squadra di Milton Keynes.
Mondiale Piloti
|Pos
|Pilota
|Punti
|1
|Max Verstappen
|181
|-
|25/1
|-
|34
|26/1
|25/1
|15/3
|25/1
|25/1
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Sergio Perez
|147
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|24
|12/4
|19/2
|25/1
|19/2
|-
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|138
|26/1
|19/2
|26/1
|15
|18/2
|-
|12/4
|-
|10/5
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|127
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|5
|15/3
|12/4
|18/2
|-
|19/2
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|George Russell
|111
|12/4
|10/5
|15/3
|12
|10/5
|15/3
|10/5
|15/3
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|93
|15/3
|1/10
|12/4
|-
|8/6
|10/5
|4/8
|12/4
|15/3
|16/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Lando Norris
|58
|-
|6/7
|10/5
|19
|-
|4/8
|9/6
|2/9
|-
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|46
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|12
|6/7
|8/6
|2/9
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|39
|6/7
|8/6
|6/7
|-
|4/8
|6/7
|-
|1/10
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|28
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|6/7
|6/7
|2/9
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Kevin Magnussen
|16
|10/5
|2/9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|16
|-
|4/8
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|15
|-
|-
|8/6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Sebastian Vettel
|15
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|1/10
|8/6
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|11
|4/8
|-
|-
|6
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Guan Yu Zhou
|5
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Mick Schumacher
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Alexander Albon
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Lance Stroll
|3
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Nico Hulkenberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Mondiale Costruttori
|Pos
|Team
|Punti
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|328
|-
|37
|18
|58
|38
|44
|40
|44
|25
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Ferrari
|265
|44
|34
|26
|20
|33
|12
|30
|-
|29
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Mercedes
|204
|27
|11
|27
|12
|18
|25
|14
|27
|27
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|McLaren
|73
|-
|6
|18
|22
|-
|4
|9
|6
|-
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Alpine
|67
|8
|8
|6
|-
|4
|8
|6
|7
|10
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alfa Romeo
|51
|9
|-
|4
|12
|6
|8
|2
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Alpha Tauri
|27
|4
|4
|2
|6
|-
|1
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Haas F1 Team
|20
|10
|2
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Aston Martin Racing
|18
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1
|-
|1
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Williams
|3
|-
|-
|1
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
