Formula 1 / GP di Gran Bretagna Risultati

F1 | Mondiale: Verstappen mantiene 43 punti su Leclerc

Max Verstappen è riuscito a limitare i danni nonostante il fondo rotto della sua Red Bull. Il settimo posto di Silverstone gli costa solo 6 punti su un Leclerc frenato dalla strategia della Ferrari e staccato di 43 lunghezze. Risale quarto nel Mondiale Sainz, ora a -11 dal compagno. Nel Costruttori il Cavallino recupera 13 lunghezze, ma rimane a 63 punti dalla squadra di Milton Keynes.

Mondiale Piloti

Pos Pilota Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Italy United States Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada United Kingdom Austria France Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil United Arab Emirates
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen 181 - 25/1 - 34 26/1 25/1 15/3 25/1 25/1 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Mexico Sergio Perez 147 - 12/4 18/2 24 12/4 19/2 25/1 19/2 - 18/2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc 138 26/1 19/2 26/1 15 18/2 - 12/4 - 10/5 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 127 18/2 15/3 - 5 15/3 12/4 18/2 - 19/2 25/1 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom George Russell 111 12/4 10/5 15/3 12 10/5 15/3 10/5 15/3 12/4 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 93 15/3 1/10 12/4 - 8/6 10/5 4/8 12/4 15/3 16/3 - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris 58 - 6/7 10/5 19 - 4/8 9/6 2/9 - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas 46 8/6 - 4/8 12 6/7 8/6 2/9 - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 France Esteban Ocon 39 6/7 8/6 6/7 - 4/8 6/7 - 1/10 8/6 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Fernando Alonso 28 2/9 - - - - 2/9 6/7 6/7 2/9 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 16 10/5 2/9 - 3 - - - - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Pierre Gasly 16 - 4/8 2/9 - - - - 10/5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 15 - - 8/6 3 - - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel 15 - - - 4 - - 1/10 8/6 - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda 11 4/8 - - 6 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 China Guan Yu Zhou 5 1/10 - - - - - - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Germany Mick Schumacher 4 - - - - - - - - - 4/8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Thailand Alexander Albon 3 - - 1/10 - 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Canada Lance Stroll 3 - - - 1 1/10 - - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 Germany Nico Hulkenberg   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Mondiale Costruttori

Pos Team Punti Bahrain Saudi Arabia Australia Italy United States Spain Monaco Azerbaijan Canada United Kingdom Austria France Hungary Belgium Netherlands Italy Russian Federation Singapore Japan United States Mexico Brazil United Arab Emirates
1 Austria Red Bull Racing 328 - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 - - - - - - - - - - - -
2 Italy Ferrari 265 44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 - - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Germany Mercedes 204 27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 - - - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom McLaren 73 - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 - - - - - - - - - - - -
5 France Alpine 67 8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
6 Switzerland Alfa Romeo 51 9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy Alpha Tauri 27 4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
8 United States Haas F1 Team 20 10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United Kingdom Aston Martin Racing 18 - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 3 - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
