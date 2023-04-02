Iscriviti
Formula 1 / GP d'Australia Fotogallery

Fotogallery F1 | il caotico GP di Australia

Ecco le foto più belle e significative del Gran Premio d'Australia, terzo appuntamento del Mondiale 2023 di Formula 1 vinto da Max Verstappen davanti a Lewis Hamilton e Fernando Alonso.

Giacomo Rauli
Di:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
1/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
2/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
3/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
4/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
5/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45
6/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
7/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
8/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
9/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

La Ferrari SF-23 di Charles Leclerc, dopo il ritiro
La Ferrari SF-23 di Charles Leclerc, dopo il ritiro
10/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

La Ferrari SF-23 di Charles Leclerc, dopo il ritiro
La Ferrari SF-23 di Charles Leclerc, dopo il ritiro
11/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

I commissari spostano la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
I commissari spostano la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
12/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

I commissari spostano la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
I commissari spostano la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
13/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
14/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
15/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, arrives on the grid
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, arrives on the grid
16/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23
17/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45
18/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60
19/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
20/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
21/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
22/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
23/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
24/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
25/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
26/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
27/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
28/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
29/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
30/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
31/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
32/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
33/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
34/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
35/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, retires from the race due to a fire
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, retires from the race due to a fire
36/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

I commissari spengono l'incendio dalla Mercedes F1 W14 di George Russell
I commissari spengono l'incendio dalla Mercedes F1 W14 di George Russell
37/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
38/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
39/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, is assisted by marshals after a fire
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, is assisted by marshals after a fire
40/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
41/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
42/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, the remainder of the field at the start
43/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
44/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, on the grid
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, on the grid
45/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
46/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
47/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
48/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
49/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

La Safety Car George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
La Safety Car George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
50/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
51/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the remainder of the field at the start
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the remainder of the field at the start
52/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
53/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, the remainder of the field
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, the remainder of the field
54/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
55/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

La Safety Car e George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
La Safety Car e George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14
56/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
57/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

I commissari rimuovono la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
I commissari rimuovono la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
58/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

I commissari rimuovono la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
I commissari rimuovono la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
59/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

I commissari rimuovono la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
I commissari rimuovono la Williams FW45 di Alex Albon dal circuito
60/108

Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

I commissari rimuovono la Ferrari SF-23 di Charles Leclerc dal circuito
I commissari rimuovono la Ferrari SF-23 di Charles Leclerc dal circuito
61/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, torna ai box dopo il ritiro
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, torna ai box dopo il ritiro
62/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
63/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
64/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
65/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
66/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
67/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Un marshall sventola una bandiera rossa
Un marshall sventola una bandiera rossa
68/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
69/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL60
McLaren MCL60
70/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
71/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
72/108

Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
73/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
74/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
75/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
76/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23
77/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
78/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, il resto dello schieramento
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, il resto dello schieramento
79/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, al muretto dei box
Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, al muretto dei box
80/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
81/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, si ferma e scende dalla sua auto a fine gara
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, si ferma e scende dalla sua auto a fine gara
82/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
83/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, dà il cinque ad alcuni fan dopo essersi fermato alla fine della gara
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, dà il cinque ad alcuni fan dopo essersi fermato alla fine della gara
84/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, solleva il trofeo
85/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
86/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione
87/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, sul podio
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1a posizione, sul podio
88/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2ª posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3ª posizione
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2ª posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3ª posizione
89/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
90/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

L'auto danneggiata di Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
L'auto danneggiata di Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
91/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
92/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

I commissari rimuovono l'auto danneggiata di Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
I commissari rimuovono l'auto danneggiata di Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
93/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

La Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
La Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
94/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2° posizione
95/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

I commissari circondano l'auto di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, al termine della gara
I commissari circondano l'auto di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas V
96/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

I commissari circondano l'auto di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, al termine della gara
I commissari circondano l'auto di Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, al termine della gara
97/108

Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio con Sir Jackie Stewart
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio con Sir Jackie Stewart
98/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione
99/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1ª posizione, solleva il trofeo
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1ª posizione, solleva il trofeo
100/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG2ns Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG2ns Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
101/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in seconda posizione,
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in seconda posizione,
102/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
103/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2° posizione, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1° posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, sul podio
104/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2a posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3a posizione
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 2a posizione, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3a posizione
105/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, spruzza Champagne sul podio
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3° posizione, spruzza Champagne sul podio
106/108

Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

I commissari rimuovono l'auto di Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, al termine della gara
I commissari rimuovono l'auto di Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, al termine della gara
107/108

Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Il trofeo Costruttori viene consegnato al delegato Red Bull da Sir Jackie Stewart
Il trofeo Costruttori viene consegnato al delegato Red Bull da Sir Jackie Stewart
108/108

Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

