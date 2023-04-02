Fotogallery F1 | il caotico GP di Australia

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04
21/108
Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
22/108
Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
23/108
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
24/108
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523
25/108
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
26/108
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
27/108
Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
28/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
29/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field at the start
30/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
31/108
Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
32/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
33/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
34/108
Foto di: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
35/108
Foto di: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, retires from the race due to a fire
36/108
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
I commissari spengono l'incendio dalla Mercedes F1 W14 di George Russell
37/108
Foto di: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
38/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
39/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, is assisted by marshals after a fire
40/108
Foto di: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
41/108
Foto di: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
42/108
Foto di: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, the remainder of the field at the start
Iscriviti ed effettua l'accesso a Motorsport.com con il tuo blocco delle pubblicità
Dalla Formula 1 alla MotoGP, raccontiamo direttamente dal paddock perché amiamo il nostro sport, proprio come voi. Per continuare a fornire il nostro giornalismo esperto, il nostro sito web utilizzala pubblicità. Tuttavia, vogliamo darvi l'opportunità di godere di un sito web privo di pubblicità e di continuare a utilizzare il vostro ad-blocker.