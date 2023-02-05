Fotogallery IGTC | Lo spettacolo unico della 12h di Bathurst

Iscriviti
Sul Mount Panorama si è aperta la stagione 2023 dell'IGTC con la Mercedes di Sun Energy 1 al trionfo davanti alla Porsche-Manthey EMA e alla AMG-GruppeM, mentre Valentino Rossi termina sesto sulla BMW-WRT: riviviamo le azioni australiane attraverso le più belle immagini.

Francesco Corghi
Di:
, Journalist
#75 Sun Energy 1, Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
1/152
#65 Melbourne Performance Centre, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EvoII: Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross, Liam Talbot
2/152
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
3/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
4/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
5/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
6/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
7/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
8/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
9/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
10/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
11/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
12/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
13/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
14/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
15/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross, Liam Talbot
16/152

Foto di: Daniel Kalisz

#65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross, Liam Talbot
17/152

Foto di: Daniel Kalisz

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
18/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
19/152

Foto di: WRT Team

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Maxime Martin, Augusto Farfus
20/152

Foto di: WRT Team

#24 Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Tony Bates, Jordan Love, David Reynolds
21/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
22/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
23/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
24/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#10 MYLAND Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Daniel Gaunt, Dylan O'Keeffe, Andrew Fawcett
25/152

Foto di: SRO

#101 Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Ross Poulakis, Josh Hunt, Kevin Tse, Jonathan Hui
26/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
27/152
#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
28/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
29/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
30/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
31/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
32/152

Foto di: SRO

#99 Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jamie Whincup, Richie Stanaway, Prince Jefri Ibrahim
33/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
34/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
35/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
36/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
37/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
38/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
39/152

Foto di: SRO

#777 The Bend Motorsport Park Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Christopher Mies, Ricardo Feller, Yasser Shahin
40/152

Foto di: SRO

#77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Philip Ellis, Nicky Catsburg
41/152

Foto di: SRO

#77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Philip Ellis, Nicky Catsburg
42/152

Foto di: SRO

#77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Philip Ellis, Nicky Catsburg
43/152

Foto di: SRO

#76 Audi Sport Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Christopher Haase, Patrick Niederhauser, Mattia Drudi
44/152

Foto di: SRO

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
45/152
#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
46/152

Foto di: SRO

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
47/152

Foto di: SRO

#65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross, Liam Talbot
48/152

Foto di: SRO

#6 Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Tony D'Alberto, David Wall, Grant Denyer, Adrian Deitz
49/152

Foto di: SRO

#55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Brad Schumacher, James Golding, Frédéric Vervisch
50/152

Foto di: SRO

#55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Brad Schumacher, James Golding, Frédéric Vervisch
51/152

Foto di: SRO

#50 MMotorsport / Vantage Racing KTM GT XBOW: Trent Harrison, Jayden Ojeda, Glen Wood, David Crampton
52/152

Foto di: SRO

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
53/152

Foto di: SRO

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
54/152

Foto di: SRO

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
55/152

Foto di: SRO

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
56/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
57/152

Foto di: SRO

#44 Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG
58/152

Foto di: SRO

#4 Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3R: Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove, Anton De Pasquale
59/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
60/152

Foto di: SRO

#44 Valmont Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Marcel Zalloua, Sergio Pires, Duvashen Padayachee, Aaron Cameron
61/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
62/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
63/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
64/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
65/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
66/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
67/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
68/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
69/152

Foto di: SRO

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
70/152

Foto di: SRO

#888 Supercheap Auto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Shane Van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, Maximilian Götz
71/152

Foto di: SRO

#77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Philip Ellis, Nicky Catsburg
72/152

Foto di: SRO

#77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Philip Ellis, Nicky Catsburg
73/152

Foto di: SRO

#77 Mercedes-AMG Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Daniel Juncadella, Philip Ellis, Nicky Catsburg
74/152

Foto di: SRO

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
75/152

Foto di: SRO

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
76/152

Foto di: SRO

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
77/152

Foto di: SRO

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
78/152

Foto di: SRO

#4 Grove Racing Porsche 911 GT3R: Stephen Grove, Brenton Grove, Anton De Pasquale
79/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
80/152

Foto di: SRO

#32 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Sheldon Van Der Linde, Dries Vanthoor, Charles Weerts
81/152

Foto di: SRO

#24 Makita Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Tony Bates, Jordan Love, David Reynolds
82/152

Foto di: SRO

#101 Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3: Ross Poulakis, Josh Hunt, Kevin Tse, Jonathan Hui
83/152

Foto di: SRO

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
84/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
85/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
86/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
87/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
88/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
89/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
90/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
91/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
92/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
93/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
94/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

Azione in pista
95/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
96/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
97/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
98/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#999 GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Maro Engel, Mikael Grenier, Raffaele Marciello
99/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#99 Boost Mobile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Jamie Whincup, Richie Stanaway, Prince Jefri Ibrahim
100/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
101/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
102/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R: Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet, Thomas Preining
103/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#9 Hallmarc Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Lee Holdsworth, Dean Fiore, Marc Cini
104/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#888 Supercheap Auto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Shane Van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, Maximilian Götz
105/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#888 Supercheap Auto Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3: Shane Van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, Maximilian Gotz
106/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
107/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
108/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
109/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
110/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#65 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Chaz Mostert, Fraser Ross, Liam Talbot
111/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#55 FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS Evo2: Brad Schumacher, James Golding, Frédéric Vervisch
112/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
113/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
114/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
115/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
116/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi
117/152

Foto di: Bathurst 12H

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
118/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
119/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
120/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
121/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
122/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
123/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
124/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
125/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
126/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
127/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
128/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
129/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
130/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
131/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
132/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
133/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
134/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
135/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
136/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
137/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
138/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
139/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
140/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
141/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
142/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin
143/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
144/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#75 Sun Energy 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3: Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon, Luca Stolz
145/152

Foto di: Edge Photographics

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
146/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
147/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
148/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
149/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
150/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
151/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi
152/152

Foto di: BMW Motorsport

