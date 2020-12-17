GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
24h di Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Paul Ricard
15 nov
Evento concluso
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Ultime notizie

Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa

Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa
Il marchio giapponese di Toyota ha scelto di intraprendere la strada dell'elettrico e quindi ha abbandonato il sostegno ai team che corrono nel Vecchio Continente, mentre andranno avanti i progetti di Super GT e IMSA.

Lexus ha scelto di interrompere il supporto ufficiale alle sue RC F GT3 che corrono in Europa.

L'annuncio è arrivato dal ramo del Vecchio Continente del marchio facente parte di Toyota, che ha preso la decisione di non portare avanti il programma delle sue vetture impegnate soprattutto nel GT World Challenge.

Stando alla nota emessa dalla Casa, l'idea è quella di seguire il sentiero che tanti ormai stanno intraprendendo, ossia quello dell'elettico.

Non ci sono invece problemi per quanto riguarda i programmi che vedono le Lexus protagoniste nel Super GT giapponese e in Classe GTD dell'IMSA.

“Seguendo la direzione strategica di evoluzione auotomobilistica che vede Lexus impegnata nell'elettrificazione, Lexus Europe ha scelto di concentrersi su altri modi per coinvolgere i clienti in tutto il continente", si legge nel comunicato ufficiale.

“Le RC F GT3 continueranno a correre nelle serie GT3 di Nord America e Giappone, mentre per quanto riguarda l'Europa potranno farlo con team privati. Ringraziamo Tech 1 Racing e Panis Racing per la collaborazione positiva che c'è stata dal 2019 augurando loro il meglio per il futuro. Questo non avrà un impatto sugli altri modelli di RC F che continueranno a fare parte dello schieramento Lexus in Europa”.

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis
1/20

Foto di: SRO

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis
2/20

Foto di: SRO

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth
3/20

Foto di: SRO

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth
4/20

Foto di: SRO

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis
5/20

Foto di: SRO

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis
6/20

Foto di: SRO

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Eric Cayrolle, Bernard Delhez, Timothé Buret

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Eric Cayrolle, Bernard Delhez, Timothé Buret
7/20

Foto di: Alexander Trienitz

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis
8/20

Foto di: SRO

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Thomas Neubauer, Aurélien Panis
9/20

Foto di: SRO

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aurélien Panis, Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aurélien Panis, Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer
10/20

Foto di: SRO

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aurélien Panis, Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer

#15 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RC F GT3: Aurélien Panis, Timothé Buret, Thomas Neubauer
11/20

Foto di: Erik Junius

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth
12/20

Foto di: SRO

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Aurélien Panis, Jack Hawksworth
13/20

Foto di: SRO

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Bernard Delhez, Eric Cayrolle, Aurélien Panis, Timothé Buret

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Bernard Delhez, Eric Cayrolle, Aurélien Panis, Timothé Buret
14/20

Foto di: SRO

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez
15/20

Foto di: Paul Foster

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez
16/20

Foto di: Paul Foster

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez
17/20

Foto di: Paul Foster

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez
18/20

Foto di: Paul Foster

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez
19/20

Foto di: Paul Foster

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez

#23 Tech 1 Racing Lexus RCF GT3: Fabien Barthez, Bernard Delhez
20/20

Foto di: Paul Foster

Mirko Bortolotti non correrà con Audi nel 2021

Mirko Bortolotti non correrà con Audi nel 2021
Riguardo questo articolo

Serie GT World Challenge Europe Endurance , GT World Challenge Europe Sprint , GT
Team Tech 1 Racing , Panis Racing
Autore Francesco Corghi

Mercedes: la W11 laboratorio è frutto di un piano preciso
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analisi

Mercedes: la W11 laboratorio è frutto di un piano preciso

Fernley prende il posto di Domenicali alla FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Fernley prende il posto di Domenicali alla FIA

Red Bull: senza Aston Martin non avrà title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Red Bull: senza Aston Martin non avrà title sponsor

Morbidelli: "La M1 ‘A-spec’ non sarà un vantaggio nel 2021"
MotoGP MotoGP / Ultime notizie

Morbidelli: "La M1 ‘A-spec’ non sarà un vantaggio nel 2021"

Retroscena Mercedes: nel serbatoio rimasti 13 kg di benzina?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Retroscena Mercedes: nel serbatoio rimasti 13 kg di benzina?

La Williams ha scelto il nuovo CEO: arriva Jost Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

La Williams ha scelto il nuovo CEO: arriva Jost Capito

La Formula 1 approva il calendario 2021 con 23 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

La Formula 1 approva il calendario 2021 con 23 GP

Ferrari: Shwartzman e Fuoco promossi nei test di Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Ultime notizie

Ferrari: Shwartzman e Fuoco promossi nei test di Abu Dhabi

Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa
GTWC GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Ultime notizie

Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa

Mirko Bortolotti non correrà con Audi nel 2021
IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge / Ultime notizie

Mirko Bortolotti non correrà con Audi nel 2021

La Porsche riporta Jani nel WEC, Wehrlein in Formula E
WEC WEC / Ultime notizie

La Porsche riporta Jani nel WEC, Wehrlein in Formula E

GTWCE-IGTC: definiti i calendari 2021, novità Valencia
GTWC GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Ultime notizie

GTWCE-IGTC: definiti i calendari 2021, novità Valencia

Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa
GTWC

Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa

Mirko Bortolotti non correrà con Audi nel 2021
IGTC

Mirko Bortolotti non correrà con Audi nel 2021

La Porsche riporta Jani nel WEC, Wehrlein in Formula E
WEC

La Porsche riporta Jani nel WEC, Wehrlein in Formula E

GTWCE-IGTC: definiti i calendari 2021, novità Valencia
GTWC

GTWCE-IGTC: definiti i calendari 2021, novità Valencia

Dani Juncadella sarà pilota AMG per le prossime due stagioni
GTWC

Dani Juncadella sarà pilota AMG per le prossime due stagioni

