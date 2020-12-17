Lexus non darà più supporto ufficiale alle RC F GT3 in Europa

Lexus ha scelto di interrompere il supporto ufficiale alle sue RC F GT3 che corrono in Europa.

L'annuncio è arrivato dal ramo del Vecchio Continente del marchio facente parte di Toyota, che ha preso la decisione di non portare avanti il programma delle sue vetture impegnate soprattutto nel GT World Challenge.

Stando alla nota emessa dalla Casa, l'idea è quella di seguire il sentiero che tanti ormai stanno intraprendendo, ossia quello dell'elettico.

Non ci sono invece problemi per quanto riguarda i programmi che vedono le Lexus protagoniste nel Super GT giapponese e in Classe GTD dell'IMSA.

“Seguendo la direzione strategica di evoluzione auotomobilistica che vede Lexus impegnata nell'elettrificazione, Lexus Europe ha scelto di concentrersi su altri modi per coinvolgere i clienti in tutto il continente", si legge nel comunicato ufficiale.

“Le RC F GT3 continueranno a correre nelle serie GT3 di Nord America e Giappone, mentre per quanto riguarda l'Europa potranno farlo con team privati. Ringraziamo Tech 1 Racing e Panis Racing per la collaborazione positiva che c'è stata dal 2019 augurando loro il meglio per il futuro. Questo non avrà un impatto sugli altri modelli di RC F che continueranno a fare parte dello schieramento Lexus in Europa”.